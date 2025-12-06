ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Continues To Shiver Under Sub-Zero Temperatures; Srinagar Freezes At Minus 4.1 Degrees Celsius

Men steer boats across the Dal Lake on a cold foggy afternoon in Srinagar on December 1, 2025. ( AFP )

Srinagar: Kashmir valley continues to shiver as night temperatures plunged below freezing across the Valley, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam emerging as the coldest spot at minus 4.4 degrees on the intervening night of Dec 5 and 6, according to the Meteorological Department.

The sharp dip marked one of the coldest nights of the season so far in many parts of the Valley. Officials said the persistent chill was accompanied by dense to moderate fog in several areas, reducing visibility during morning and evening hours and prompting an advisory for commuters across Kashmir and isolated parts of Jammu.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, also remained gripped by severe cold with a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Other key stations recorded sub-zero readings, including Kupwara at minus 3.5 degrees and Qazigund at minus 4.2 degrees.

Despite the freezing conditions, the weather remained dry across Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours, with all stations reporting nil precipitation.