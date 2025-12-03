ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures

A view of sunrise through the Chinar trees on a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 ( ANI )

Srinagar: Kashmir valley continued to reel under dry and cold weather as all the ten districts and major tourist destinations recorded sub zero temperatures.

A Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday that Srinagar recorded a minimum night temperature of -4.4°C, while tourist destinations Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded -4.6°C and -2.6°C respectively. In Pulwama, the minimum temperature was recorded at -5.0°C, while Budgam and Baramulla also reeled under -4.8°C and -5.3°C minimum night temperatures respectively, the official said. Sonamarg in Ganderbal district recorded minus 3.6°C night temperature.

Compared to the Valley, Jammu region recorded a temperature ranging between 8.1°C and 4.0°C, except Banihal, which lies close through the Valley, recorded -0.7°C.