Kashmir Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperatures
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir valley continued to reel under dry and cold weather as all the ten districts and major tourist destinations recorded sub zero temperatures.
A Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday that Srinagar recorded a minimum night temperature of -4.4°C, while tourist destinations Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded -4.6°C and -2.6°C respectively. In Pulwama, the minimum temperature was recorded at -5.0°C, while Budgam and Baramulla also reeled under -4.8°C and -5.3°C minimum night temperatures respectively, the official said. Sonamarg in Ganderbal district recorded minus 3.6°C night temperature.
Compared to the Valley, Jammu region recorded a temperature ranging between 8.1°C and 4.0°C, except Banihal, which lies close through the Valley, recorded -0.7°C.
In Ladakh Union Territory, Leh district recorded -7.0°C and its nearest Kargil town recorded -5.6°C. Nubra Valley, the popular adventure destination for travellers, recorded -4.7°C.
The Meteorological Department in Kashmir has predicted dry and cold weather up to December 12 in the valley. The dry and cold weather has led to freezing of water supply pipelines in many areas and heavy reliance on scheduled electricity.
Kashmir valley is bracing for the harshest period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan' which begins on December 21. The extreme winters in Kashmir pose a multi-pronged challenge to the residents including freezing of drinking water pipes, slippery roads and bone-chilling cold. Given the early winter cold this year, the Jammu and Kashmir government has already announced closure of schools in the valley.
