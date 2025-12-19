ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Continues To Battle Sub-Zero Temperatures; Heavy Snowfall On The Horizon

Representational Image | A view of Residency Road, Srinagar near Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk (not in picture). The picture was clicked on February 11, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Kashmir shivered through another bitterly cold night on Friday, with Pulwama recording the season’s lowest temperature so far at minus 4 degrees Celsius, even as Srinagar’s minimum temperature settled at minus 2.1 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Sub-zero temperatures were recorded across most parts of the Valley, signalling a deepening winter chill ahead of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest phase of winter that begins on December 21.

The Srinagar Airport recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, colder than the city itself. Air traffic also witnessed major disruptions today as dense fog and poor visibility forced the cancellation of seven scheduled flights, officials said.

Parts of south and north Kashmir also remained below freezing, with Baramulla recording minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Shopian and Pampore minus 3.5 degrees each, Kupwara, Anantnag and Bandipora minus 2.8 degrees, and Pahalgam and Awantipora minus 2.6 degrees. Budgam recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Kulgam were comparatively warmer, recording minimum temperatures of 0.5 and 0.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Ganderbal settled at minus 0.5 degrees. In the upper reaches, Gulmarg recorded 1 degree Celsius and Sonamarg 0.1 degrees.