Kashmir Continues To Battle Sub-Zero Temperatures; Heavy Snowfall On The Horizon
Ahead of Chillai Kalan, the Kashmir valley is expected to receive light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches during December 20 and 21.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 19, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir shivered through another bitterly cold night on Friday, with Pulwama recording the season’s lowest temperature so far at minus 4 degrees Celsius, even as Srinagar’s minimum temperature settled at minus 2.1 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Sub-zero temperatures were recorded across most parts of the Valley, signalling a deepening winter chill ahead of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest phase of winter that begins on December 21.
The Srinagar Airport recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, colder than the city itself. Air traffic also witnessed major disruptions today as dense fog and poor visibility forced the cancellation of seven scheduled flights, officials said.
Dear valued passengers,— Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) December 19, 2025
Please note that the following flights from SXR stand cancelled for today. You are requested to kindly reconfirm your flight status with the airline before heading to the airport.
We regret the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/DbfTgPZh7q
Parts of south and north Kashmir also remained below freezing, with Baramulla recording minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Shopian and Pampore minus 3.5 degrees each, Kupwara, Anantnag and Bandipora minus 2.8 degrees, and Pahalgam and Awantipora minus 2.6 degrees. Budgam recorded minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag and Kulgam were comparatively warmer, recording minimum temperatures of 0.5 and 0.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Ganderbal settled at minus 0.5 degrees. In the upper reaches, Gulmarg recorded 1 degree Celsius and Sonamarg 0.1 degrees.
Night temperatures in the Jammu region remained significantly higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.2 degrees and Kathua 8.8 degrees. Colder conditions prevailed in the hilly districts, with Bhaderwah recording 2.3 degrees, Rajouri 2.4 degrees and Banihal 3.5 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh, severe cold conditions continued, with Leh recording minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 4 degrees and Nubra Valley minus 2.6 degrees.
The IMD has issued an advisory warning of possible moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal on December 21. Travellers and transporters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow all traffic and administrative guidelines.
𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔 ⚠— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 18, 2025
●Few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora & Ganderbal may receive moderate to heavy snowfall particularly on 21 st Dec.
●Travellers/transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow traffic/admin advisories. https://t.co/lT8G5SdIkM
According to the forecast, light to moderate snowfall is expected over higher areas of the Kashmir division, while light to moderate rain may occur in the plains from the night of December 20 through the evening of December 21. Scattered light rain or snow is expected on December 22, after which no significant precipitation is forecast until December 31.
Meteorologists said the first western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Saturday night, bringing precipitation to the higher reaches.
A second system is expected to join on Monday, December 22, and persist until Tuesday afternoon, prolonging snowfall in north Kashmir, particularly in the higher reaches of Kupwara. Snowfall is also likely over elevated areas of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Baramulla.
