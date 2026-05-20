Kashmir Cherries Lead Market Despite 50 Per Cent Crop Loss From Weather
Kashmir's cherry growers lost nearly half their crop this season due to erratic weather, but strong demand and faster rail transport keep the fruit popular.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s cherry growers may have lost nearly half of this season’s crop to erratic weather, but the region’s prized fruit continues to dominate markets across the country.
Unseasonal rains, hailstorms and sudden temperature fluctuations hit orchards in several districts this year, reducing production sharply in key cherry-growing belts of central and north Kashmir. Growers said the damage was severe during the flowering and fruit-setting stages, leading to a steep fall in output.
Despite the setback, traders and growers said Kashmiri cherries are fetching good prices in wholesale markets due to lower arrivals and sustained demand from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
“Kashmir cherries still have unmatched demand in the market because of their taste and quality,” said Javed Ahmad, a grower from the Ganderbal district, considered the hub of cherry cultivation in the Valley. “Production has fallen badly this year, but whatever fruit is reaching the markets is selling quickly.”
Kashmir accounts for nearly 95 per cent of the country’s cherry production, with thousands of families dependent on the crop for seasonal income. Major production areas include Ganderbal, Shopian, Srinagar and Baramulla.
Growers said early varieties suffered the most damage this season. Many orchardists estimate losses between 40 and 50 per cent.
“The weather remained unstable for weeks. Rainfall and hail damaged the fruit directly. Many cherries cracked before harvesting,” another orchard owner, Abdul Rashid, said.
According to him, around 14,000 metric tonnes of cherries are harvested annually from the valley, and interestingly, Kashmir is the country’s leading cherry-producing region.
“The premium Italian variety of cherry is fetching around Rs 200 per kilogram in wholesale markets. The Italian variety has become most sought after because of its larger size, sweetness, and longer shelf life. However, Awal Number, a local favourite variety, is being sold at around Rs 100 per kilogram. The glossy and makhmali are being sold between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per kilogram,” Rashid added.
Even with reduced harvests, traders said prices remained firm because supply from other regions was limited. Premium-quality cherries reportedly fetched high rates in metropolitan markets during the early phase of the season.
Industry stakeholders said improved logistics had also played a key role in preventing distress sales, a major problem that had haunted cherry growers in previous years.
For decades, cherry farmers struggled because the fruit is highly perishable, and road transport from Kashmir often took several days. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, growers faced heavy losses after markets shut and transportation collapsed, leaving produce stranded in orchards and mandis.
This season, however, railway-based cargo services have offered faster access to Western Indian markets.
In a major development, Indian Railways recently transported 24 tonnes of Kashmiri cherries from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station to Mumbai in a special parcel van coach. Officials said the service reduced travel time from nearly a week to around 30 to 32 hours, helping preserve freshness and improve returns for growers.
Railway authorities are also planning larger shipments in the coming weeks as bookings for multiple parcel vans have already been secured. According to reports, more than 640 tonnes of cherries are expected to be transported through the rail network this season.
Fruit traders said the quicker transport system has opened fresh opportunities for exporters and commission agents. Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Association, Bashir Ahmad Basheer, said, “Earlier, a lot of fruit would lose quality during road transport. Now the rail service is helping cherries reach markets faster and in better condition.”
He further said, “We have booked two railway bogies from Srinagar to Jammu to facilitate transportation of cherries from the Valley. Also, around 25 tonnes of cherries will reach Jammu daily through railway services from the coming week.”
Apart from domestic markets, Kashmiri cherries are also finding buyers overseas. Exporters have recently explored Gulf markets, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where premium fruit varieties attract strong demand.
Horticulture experts said climate uncertainty remains a growing concern for the sector. Repeated weather disruptions over recent years have affected productivity and increased risks for orchard owners.
Still, many growers believe the cherry industry has shown resilience this season despite the heavy losses.
“Production is less, but demand is strong,” Fayaz Ahmad, a grower, said. "If the weather remains stable in the coming years and transport support improves further, cherry farming can remain profitable for Kashmir.”
According to Basheer, Kashmir grows several varieties of cherries, broadly classified into sweet and sour types, with sweet cherries dominating commercial production.
“Among the most popular varieties are Double, Makhmali, Mishri, Italy, Stella and Lambert, which are known for their deep red colour, juicy flesh and rich sweetness. Early-season varieties such as Mishri and Double usually arrive in markets by late May, while premium varieties like Stella and Lambert are harvested in June,” he said.
The cherry belt in Kashmir is spread across districts such as Ganderbal, Srinagar, Shopian, Baramulla and Budgam, where thousands of farmers depend on the fruit for seasonal income.
“In recent years, horticulture experts have encouraged orchardists to adopt high-density plantations and imported varieties to improve yield and shelf life. Alongside traditional red cherries, some growers are also cultivating yellow and dark-black premium varieties aimed at export and upscale domestic markets,” Basheer added.
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