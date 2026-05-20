ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Cherries Lead Market Despite 50 Per Cent Crop Loss From Weather

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s cherry growers may have lost nearly half of this season’s crop to erratic weather, but the region’s prized fruit continues to dominate markets across the country.

Unseasonal rains, hailstorms and sudden temperature fluctuations hit orchards in several districts this year, reducing production sharply in key cherry-growing belts of central and north Kashmir. Growers said the damage was severe during the flowering and fruit-setting stages, leading to a steep fall in output.

Despite the setback, traders and growers said Kashmiri cherries are fetching good prices in wholesale markets due to lower arrivals and sustained demand from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

“Kashmir cherries still have unmatched demand in the market because of their taste and quality,” said Javed Ahmad, a grower from the Ganderbal district, considered the hub of cherry cultivation in the Valley. “Production has fallen badly this year, but whatever fruit is reaching the markets is selling quickly.”

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kashmir accounts for nearly 95 per cent of the country’s cherry production, with thousands of families dependent on the crop for seasonal income. Major production areas include Ganderbal, Shopian, Srinagar and Baramulla.

Growers said early varieties suffered the most damage this season. Many orchardists estimate losses between 40 and 50 per cent.

“The weather remained unstable for weeks. Rainfall and hail damaged the fruit directly. Many cherries cracked before harvesting,” another orchard owner, Abdul Rashid, said.

According to him, around 14,000 metric tonnes of cherries are harvested annually from the valley, and interestingly, Kashmir is the country’s leading cherry-producing region.

“The premium Italian variety of cherry is fetching around Rs 200 per kilogram in wholesale markets. The Italian variety has become most sought after because of its larger size, sweetness, and longer shelf life. However, Awal Number, a local favourite variety, is being sold at around Rs 100 per kilogram. The glossy and makhmali are being sold between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per kilogram,” Rashid added.

Even with reduced harvests, traders said prices remained firm because supply from other regions was limited. Premium-quality cherries reportedly fetched high rates in metropolitan markets during the early phase of the season.

Industry stakeholders said improved logistics had also played a key role in preventing distress sales, a major problem that had haunted cherry growers in previous years.