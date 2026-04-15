Kashmir Care Foundation, US NGO Flagged By Intel, Suspends Activities After Universities Cancel Agreements
Kashmir Care Foundation said on its website that it had "temporarily suspended all activities, including mentorship, expert sessions, and social wellness programmes."
Published : April 15, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Srinagar: The US-based Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF) has temporarily suspended its activities following the cancellation of agreements by three state-run universities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Registered as a not-for-profit, non-religious and apolitical organisation headquartered in Atlanta, USA, the non-governmental organisation recently came under the radar of intelligence agencies for its activities. ETV Bharat first reported the universities cancelling their agreements with the NGO on April 12.
"KCF has temporarily suspended all activities, including mentorship, expert sessions, and social wellness programmes. We will resume operations once the necessary approvals are obtained from the competent authorities,” read a message posted on KCF’s website. It also posted an official email ID for queries.
Its social media activity has also vanished. The official Facebook page, which until recently was buzzing with activity and announcements such as workshops and interactions, has also been deleted.
Three days ago, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in Jammu posted a group photo showing the NGO's president at their event.
Founded in 2024, the NGO aimed at "empowering the youth of Kashmir" signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST) in 2025.
However, three separate official correspondences from all these universities conveyed the cancellation of their agreements to the KCF president Dr Altaf Lal.
The cancellation was triggered after intelligence agencies identified individuals who were flagged by them for joining the KCF's initiatives.
“Authorities suspect that these platforms are being used as soft channels to disseminate a specific ideological agenda. The involvement of US-based actors has further intensified scrutiny with fears of coordinated influence efforts across borders,” sources said.
Officially, the universities reasoned that the agreement was terminated after review by the ‘competent authority’ found it not in the interest of the educational institution.
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Exclusive: 3 Kashmir Universities Cancel Agreements With US Based Foundation Over Intel Red Flag