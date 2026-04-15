ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Care Foundation, US NGO Flagged By Intel, Suspends Activities After Universities Cancel Agreements

Srinagar: The US-based Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF) has temporarily suspended its activities following the cancellation of agreements by three state-run universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Registered as a not-for-profit, non-religious and apolitical organisation headquartered in Atlanta, USA, the non-governmental organisation recently came under the radar of intelligence agencies for its activities. ETV Bharat first reported the universities cancelling their agreements with the NGO on April 12.

"KCF has temporarily suspended all activities, including mentorship, expert sessions, and social wellness programmes. We will resume operations once the necessary approvals are obtained from the competent authorities,” read a message posted on KCF’s website. It also posted an official email ID for queries.

Screengrab of the landing page of KCF website (kashmircarefoundation.org)

Its social media activity has also vanished. The official Facebook page, which until recently was buzzing with activity and announcements such as workshops and interactions, has also been deleted.