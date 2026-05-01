ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Cab Operators Hope Vande Bharat Train Boosts Tourism; Jammu Drivers Fear Livelihood Loss

Srinagar: Several cab operators in Kashmir are hopeful that the launch of the Vande Bharat train service between Srinagar and Jammu will boost the tourism sector, which was severely impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, mostly tourists. However, cab operators in Jammu fear that the direct train connectivity between the twin capitals could threaten their livelihoods.

Faisal Qadir, president of the tourist drivers' union in Srinagar, where 250 cabs and taxis operate, said the train service would increase tourists' footfall in Kashmir, which will also boost their livelihood. “We run 10 cabs daily to Jammu from Srinagar, but the majority of us rely on tourist footfall. When connectivity increases, more people will travel to Kashmir,” he told ETV Bharat.

The cab drivers say they have seen a slump in earnings since August 2019, when curbs were imposed in Kashmir for months, later by the COVID-19 lockdown and last year by the Pahalgam attack on tourists. “We expect a boost to tourism on which cab and taxi services rely more than the Jammu-Srinagar passengers,” Qadir said.

Before train services connected Kashmir with Jammu, cab services were the only means of land transport between the two cities. Even today, most passengers use these taxi services. The Vande Bharat is now an alternative for the people, as the four daily trains will ferry around 6000 passengers.

Showkat Ahmad, a driver, said the cabs and taxis from Srinagar mostly operate for Jammu, Ladakh and the tourist destinations inside the Valley. “This is a positive sign for tourism, which thrives on our livelihood too,” he said.

The Vande Bharat Express service does not impact the fare of the cabs; also, as Fayaz Ahmad, another cab driver, said, they too charge the same fare between Srinagar and Jammu, with the same time duration of five hours as that of the train with halts for refreshments on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.