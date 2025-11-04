Kashmir Bypoll Unveils Fraught Relations And Internal Discord
The high-stakes bypoll in Budgam is being seen by many as a popularity test for the ruling NC amid an internal discord in the party.
Srinagar: As Syed Aga Mehmood settles in his manicured lawn on a balmy afternoon at his home in Budgam after addressing a poll meeting, a young duo is readying campaign material in his office, underscoring the shift to social media in elections. This is the fifth time the 69-year-old man hailing from Kashmir's prominent shia (Aga) clan is contesting the legislative assembly amid internal discord and family rivalry.
The November 11 by polls were necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam seat to retain his family bastion Ganderbal constituency. But many see the election as the popularity test for the National Conference (NC) government which marked its first year in October.
On the other hand, social media is teeming with videos of Aga's rival candidate and his grand nephew Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate Muntazir is locked in a direct contest with senior Aga as he takes on NC for 'abandoning' their key poll promises including restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
"You elected (Member of Parliament) Aga Rughullah but he was abandoned by his party as he talked on issues faced by people in Kashmir," said PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Parra as he joined the poll campaign alongside Muntazir in Budgam.
"They sold the manifesto and compromised on statehood and Article 370. Omar Abdullah participates in marathons but does not address the issues of people. He does not talk about reservation or bringing prisoners from outside jail to the Valley," he said, drawing cheers and slogans.
In the same meeting, Muntazir offers a 'solution' to all these issues by electing him to the legislative assembly where his party has three sitting legislators.
On the ground, however, people are less worried about larger political issues and prioritise development with sadak, paani, bijli topping the agenda.
For Ghulam Hassan in Budgam town, unemployment of his two graduate sons dominates his mind. The 57-year-old is wary of supporting any candidate unless their offer resonates with his demand including development of roads and cheap electricity.
"We had been voting for NC all these years but the roads are still narrow with district lagging behind in development," Hassan, who does not shy away from showing his support to Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who has declined to campaign for party candidate and grand uncle citing his loyalty to 'conscience' and principles'.
The central Kashmir's Budgam constituency elected Ruhullah to the Assembly from 2002 until he became a Parliament Member in 2024. Now, he stands in cross with his party particularly Abdullahs, charging them of abandoning their poll plank.
In the 2024 assembly election, the seat drew 1.25 lakh voters with a 66 percent turnout. Abdullah secured over 35,804 votes to defeat Muntazir, who bagged over 17,525 votes.
With 20 candidates including eight independents in fray in the bi-election, the contest is not that easy for NC this time. For the first time in his 40 year long political career, Mehmood contests from hometown Budgam and is locked in a direct contest with Muntazir.
A former urban and development minister in Farooq Abdullah government, Mehmood won his maiden election from Pattan constituency in 1987 followed by another from Beerwah seat in 1996. But he ended up as a runner up in his last election from Pattan in 2014.
But Mehmood is confident to win the bi-election as he prioritises Budgam's development. He does not shy away spelling out the constituency's neglect in development citing 'poor' health infrastructure.
"We have challenges. This time our focus is on the development of Budgam," he told ETV Bharat. "We lack wide roads, health infrastructure and education sector. Our students have to travel to Srinagar as the constituency lacks women degree colleges. We will ensure these issues are addressed."
But he brushes aside the criticism from political detractors on the party's poll promises terming it premature to accuse the government of U-turn in a year.
"It is just a year and takes a year to settle for a government. The government's report card will be out once it completes five years," said Mehmood.
