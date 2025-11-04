ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Bypoll Unveils Fraught Relations And Internal Discord

Srinagar: As Syed Aga Mehmood settles in his manicured lawn on a balmy afternoon at his home in Budgam after addressing a poll meeting, a young duo is readying campaign material in his office, underscoring the shift to social media in elections. This is the fifth time the 69-year-old man hailing from Kashmir's prominent shia (Aga) clan is contesting the legislative assembly amid internal discord and family rivalry.

The November 11 by polls were necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam seat to retain his family bastion Ganderbal constituency. But many see the election as the popularity test for the National Conference (NC) government which marked its first year in October.

NC leader Aga Mehmood at his residence in Budgam (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, social media is teeming with videos of Aga's rival candidate and his grand nephew Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate Muntazir is locked in a direct contest with senior Aga as he takes on NC for 'abandoning' their key poll promises including restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"You elected (Member of Parliament) Aga Rughullah but he was abandoned by his party as he talked on issues faced by people in Kashmir," said PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Parra as he joined the poll campaign alongside Muntazir in Budgam.

"They sold the manifesto and compromised on statehood and Article 370. Omar Abdullah participates in marathons but does not address the issues of people. He does not talk about reservation or bringing prisoners from outside jail to the Valley," he said, drawing cheers and slogans.

In the same meeting, Muntazir offers a 'solution' to all these issues by electing him to the legislative assembly where his party has three sitting legislators.

On the ground, however, people are less worried about larger political issues and prioritise development with sadak, paani, bijli topping the agenda.