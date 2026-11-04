ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Business Leaders Seek Policy Support From Govt As NPAs Balloon

Srinagar: To recover non-performing assets (NPAs), Jammu and Kashmir Bank is auctioning mortgaged properties of borrowers who have defaulted on loan payments, which is seen as an indication of the “collapse" of businesses and a dire economic situation in the region.

The auction targets residential, commercial, and industrial properties to secure non-performing loans and follows the failure of original borrowers to clear outstanding dues under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act.

From April 2025 to November 3 this year, the bank has issued public notices for the auction of 302 mortgaged properties, as per information on its website. Officials of the bank said that the notifications from previous years are in high in numbers.

Being the oldest bank of the UT, Jammu and Kashmir Bank is the biggest lender to people in the UT. The bank has overall seen profits, but traders said their business has “collapsed” due to the dire economic situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Traders said they are coming across daily notices of auction of mortgaged properties in local newspapers under the SARFAESI Act.

Shahid Kamili, Head of the Advisory Committee of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) and owner of Himalayan Rolling Steel Industries in Kashmir, said that industries have been facing the financial brunt due to multiple factors that have prevailed in the Valley.

“The cost of manufacturing is too high in Kashmir due to its geographical location and being at the far end of the country. The material cost increases due to freight rates, GST, and transportation, lack of good road connectivity, and financial factors. The higher the production, the lesser the cost of its manufacturing,” Kamili told ETV Bharat.

Kamili said that businesses are collapsing in Kashmir and by March next year share of employment in the private sector will decline further. “Traders need an industrial policy which includes small sops and other financial relaxations. Without comprehensive industrial policy, business cannot thrive,” he said.

He said that traders pay higher GST but there is no corresponding subsidy given to them from the government. “Financial institutions like JK Bank should understand the local situation of Jammu and Kashmir. It has a single director from Kashmir, four from Jammu and one from Ladakh, which hinders its local understanding of the issues,” he said.

Shakeel Qalandar, a businessman in Kashmir, said that more than 20,000 industrial units have become “sick” due to the situation in the last three decades.