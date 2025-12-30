Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; Leh In Ladakh Freezes At Minus 8.4 Degrees Celsius
The Meteorological Department has forecast fresh snowfall in higher reaches from Tuesday afternoon till the morning of Wednesday.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, shivered at a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius today. Meanwhile, Leh in Ladakh recorded the coldest temperature in the region at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, as cold conditions tightened their grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to Meteorological department's data, several parts of the Kashmir Valley witnessed near-freezing night temperatures. Pahalgam settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Pulwama also dipped below freezing at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius. Srinagar Airport recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius.
In south and north Kashmir, Anantnag recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, Shopian 0.2 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund 1.4 degrees Celsius. Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora recorded lows between 2 and 1 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg stood at 0.4 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Katra registered 9.8 degrees Celsius. However, colder conditions prevailed in the upper reaches, with Kishtwar recording minus 1.5 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah settling at 3.8 degrees Celsius.
Ladakh continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Leh recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kargil at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the MeT has forecast light to moderate snowfall at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from today, with higher reaches expected to receive fresh snow till January 1.
The MeT said weather conditions would remain generally cloudy today, with the possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places towards the evening.
“From December 31 to January 1, light rain or snow is likely at most places, while a few higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” the department said.
Snowfall activity is expected to be more pronounced along the Zojila Drass axis and over the Siachen area. Light to moderate snowfall is also likely in parts of the Kargil and Zanskar regions, as well as higher reaches of Leh district.
The department said snowfall accumulation of up to 10 inches is possible at Zojila during this period and warned of a high risk of temporary disruption of surface transport over the pass on December 31 due to heavy snowfall.
Authorities have cautioned that flight cancellations are likely during the December 31 to January 1 period, depending on prevailing weather conditions.
Meteorologists said snowfall activity is expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon and may continue into the morning of December 31. While chances of snowfall over the plains remain limited, there is around a 40 percent possibility of light snow in some low-lying areas if precipitation persists during the night.
The weather is expected to remain cold and cloudy during the peak snowfall period. Improvement is likely from the afternoon of January 1, with no major weather activity expected thereafter till January 12.
