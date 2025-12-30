ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; Leh In Ladakh Freezes At Minus 8.4 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, shivered at a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius today. Meanwhile, Leh in Ladakh recorded the coldest temperature in the region at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, as cold conditions tightened their grip across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to Meteorological department's data, several parts of the Kashmir Valley witnessed near-freezing night temperatures. Pahalgam settled at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Pulwama also dipped below freezing at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius. Srinagar Airport recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius.

In south and north Kashmir, Anantnag recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, Shopian 0.2 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund 1.4 degrees Celsius. Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora recorded lows between 2 and 1 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg stood at 0.4 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively higher. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Katra registered 9.8 degrees Celsius. However, colder conditions prevailed in the upper reaches, with Kishtwar recording minus 1.5 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah settling at 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh continued to experience harsh winter conditions, with Leh recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kargil at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius and Nubra Valley at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the MeT has forecast light to moderate snowfall at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from today, with higher reaches expected to receive fresh snow till January 1.

The MeT said weather conditions would remain generally cloudy today, with the possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places towards the evening.