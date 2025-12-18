ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; Advisory Issued Over Slippery Road Conditions

Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride on a cold foggy winter day in the Dal Lake in Srinagar ( ANI )

Srinagar: Cold conditions prevailed across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, with several places in the Kashmir Valley recording sub-zero night temperatures, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at 0.2 degrees Celsius, close to the freezing point. The temperature at Srinagar Airport dipped to exactly zero degrees Celsius.

Among other parts of the Kashmir region, Awantipora recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Pulwama at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. Pampore and Baramulla both recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus one degree Celsius, and Budgam and Bandipora each registered minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Anantnag recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Ganderbal stood just below freezing at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund registered 0.8 degrees Celsius. Slightly higher night temperatures were reported from Kokernag at 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg at 1.6 degrees Celsius, Kulgam at 2 degrees Celsius, and Sonamarg at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

The coldest spot in the region was the Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh, where the mercury plunged sharply to minus 17 degrees Celsius.