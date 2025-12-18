Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; Advisory Issued Over Slippery Road Conditions
The valley is expected to receive light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches during December 20 and 21.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Srinagar: Cold conditions prevailed across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, with several places in the Kashmir Valley recording sub-zero night temperatures, according to the Meteorological Department.
In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at 0.2 degrees Celsius, close to the freezing point. The temperature at Srinagar Airport dipped to exactly zero degrees Celsius.
Among other parts of the Kashmir region, Awantipora recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Pulwama at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. Pampore and Baramulla both recorded minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Shopian settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus one degree Celsius, and Budgam and Bandipora each registered minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.
Anantnag recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Ganderbal stood just below freezing at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund registered 0.8 degrees Celsius. Slightly higher night temperatures were reported from Kokernag at 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg at 1.6 degrees Celsius, Kulgam at 2 degrees Celsius, and Sonamarg at 2.1 degrees Celsius.
The coldest spot in the region was the Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh, where the mercury plunged sharply to minus 17 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained relatively milder. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at Jammu Airport was slightly higher at 11.5 degrees Celsius.
Katra recorded 12.1 degrees Celsius, and Batote settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius. Banihal registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 5 degrees Celsius, and Udhampur 6.1 degrees Celsius.
Rajouri recorded one of the lowest temperatures in the Jammu region at 3 degrees Celsius, while Ramban recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius. Kathua and Doda each recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius, Samba 7.1 degrees Celsius, Kishtwar 8.6 degrees Celsius, and Reasi 9.7 degrees Celsius.
𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔 ⚠— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 17, 2025
●Light to moderate Snow with sub freezing temp over higher reaches & important passes may result in slippery road conditions during 20 late night/21 Dec & travelers/transporters are advised to follow traffic/admin advisories. https://t.co/HZP9WxLgyi
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches of the Kashmir division and light rain at several places across Jammu and Kashmir from the night of December 20 to the late afternoon or evening of December 21. It said isolated higher reaches are likely to receive light snowfall on December 22. From December 23 to December 29, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy.
