ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; 3 Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Amid Republic Day Restrictions

The fresh snowfall and rains are set to put an end to the prolonged dry spell in the valley, which has gone snowless this winter.

Ice sculptures formed from a leaked drinking water pipeline in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir
Ice sculptures formed from a leaked drinking water pipeline in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Three flights were cancelled at the Srinagar Airport on Thursday in the face of NOTAM(Notice to Airmen) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of Republic Day 2026.

An official said that in view of the NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport. We regret the inconvenience caused.

In the last few days, such cancellations have been frequent at the airport.

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall

In the meantime, Kashmir saw dip in temperatures ahead of twin western disturbances hitting the region. The meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted heavy snow and rains in Jammu and Kashmir starting tonight.

A breathtaking view of snow-laden mountain peaks at Sinthan Top, Jammu and Kashmir
A breathtaking view of snow-laden mountain peaks at Sinthan Top, Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

Sonamarg experienced the lowest temperature freezing at minus 6 degrees followed by Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag. Gulmarg and Pahalgam also saw minus temperatures while the summer capital Srinagar froze at minus 3.4 degrees.

An advisory of meteorological centre Srinagar predicted heavy rain/snow over few from Friday to Tuesday. It said that there is possibility of landslides/gusty winds at few vulnerable places, advising farmers to suspend their works.

Tourists gather near a stream completely frozen at the Drung area of Tangmarg in Baramulla
Tourists gather near a stream completely frozen at the Drung area of Tangmarg in Baramulla (IANS)

Indian Meteorological department officials said that due to an intense Western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at most places with isolated heavy fall likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate rainfall at a few places on the plains of northwest India between January 22 and 23.

A man watches a frozen river amid sub-zero temperatures as severe cold conditions prevail in the region, in Anantnag, Kashmir
A man watches a frozen river amid sub-zero temperatures as severe cold conditions prevail in the region, in Anantnag, Kashmir (IANS)

Kashmir is reeling under prolonged dry spell and snowless winter causing 85 percent rainfall deficit between November to January 21. The wet forecast is not going to compensate the deficit, according to experts.

Read More:

  1. IMD Sounds Heavy Snowfall Alert In Jammu Kashmir, Warns Of 'Traffic Disruptions'
  2. Heavy Snowfall Forecast For Kashmir As Strong Western Disturbance Approaches On January 22

TAGGED:

KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR
KASHMIR WEATHER
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.