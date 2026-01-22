Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; 3 Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Amid Republic Day Restrictions
The fresh snowfall and rains are set to put an end to the prolonged dry spell in the valley, which has gone snowless this winter.
Srinagar: Three flights were cancelled at the Srinagar Airport on Thursday in the face of NOTAM(Notice to Airmen) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of Republic Day 2026.
An official said that in view of the NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport. We regret the inconvenience caused.
In the last few days, such cancellations have been frequent at the airport.
In the meantime, Kashmir saw dip in temperatures ahead of twin western disturbances hitting the region. The meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted heavy snow and rains in Jammu and Kashmir starting tonight.
Sonamarg experienced the lowest temperature freezing at minus 6 degrees followed by Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag. Gulmarg and Pahalgam also saw minus temperatures while the summer capital Srinagar froze at minus 3.4 degrees.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) January 21, 2026
●22-24 Jan:Light to moderate Rain/Snow at most places with hvy rain/snow over few dists of Pir-Panjal & South KMR during 22 night-23 Jan night.
●Another moderate wet spell at most places with hvy rain/snow at few places during 26 night-27 Jan. pic.twitter.com/gr4eyJSLAc
An advisory of meteorological centre Srinagar predicted heavy rain/snow over few from Friday to Tuesday. It said that there is possibility of landslides/gusty winds at few vulnerable places, advising farmers to suspend their works.
Indian Meteorological department officials said that due to an intense Western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at most places with isolated heavy fall likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate rainfall at a few places on the plains of northwest India between January 22 and 23.
Kashmir is reeling under prolonged dry spell and snowless winter causing 85 percent rainfall deficit between November to January 21. The wet forecast is not going to compensate the deficit, according to experts.
