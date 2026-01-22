ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall; 3 Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Amid Republic Day Restrictions

Srinagar: Three flights were cancelled at the Srinagar Airport on Thursday in the face of NOTAM(Notice to Airmen) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of Republic Day 2026.

An official said that in view of the NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport. We regret the inconvenience caused.

In the last few days, such cancellations have been frequent at the airport.

Kashmir Braces For Fresh Snowfall

In the meantime, Kashmir saw dip in temperatures ahead of twin western disturbances hitting the region. The meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted heavy snow and rains in Jammu and Kashmir starting tonight.