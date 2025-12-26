ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Braces For Another Snow Spell On New Year’s Eve Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

An area of ​​Sinthan Top covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, October. 6, 2025. ( PTI ) ( File/PTI )

Srinagar: A cold and calm morning settled over Srinagar on Friday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius as ‘Chillai Kalan’ tightened its grip across Kashmir and the higher reaches braced for a fresh spell of snowfall.

Sub-zero temperatures were reported from several parts of the Valley, with Pulwama shivering at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara at minus 2.4 degrees, and Shopian at minus 2.5 degrees. Tourist resorts remained among the coldest places, as Gulmarg recorded minus 4.5 degrees, while Sonamarg dipped further to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The Srinagar airport recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, slightly colder than the city centre, while Pahalgam registered minus 1.6 degrees. Pampore (-1.6) and Zethan Rafiabad (-1.5) also saw freezing conditions during the night.

In the Jammu region, temperatures stayed comparatively milder, though Ramban hovered just above freezing at 0.1 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 10 degrees, while Banihal settled at 3.8 degrees and Bhaderwah at 2.6 degrees, according to official data.