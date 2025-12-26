Kashmir Braces For Another Snow Spell On New Year’s Eve Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures
The India Meteorological Department forecast a spell of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches between December 31 and January 1.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 26, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Srinagar: A cold and calm morning settled over Srinagar on Friday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius as ‘Chillai Kalan’ tightened its grip across Kashmir and the higher reaches braced for a fresh spell of snowfall.
Sub-zero temperatures were reported from several parts of the Valley, with Pulwama shivering at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara at minus 2.4 degrees, and Shopian at minus 2.5 degrees. Tourist resorts remained among the coldest places, as Gulmarg recorded minus 4.5 degrees, while Sonamarg dipped further to minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.
The Srinagar airport recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, slightly colder than the city centre, while Pahalgam registered minus 1.6 degrees. Pampore (-1.6) and Zethan Rafiabad (-1.5) also saw freezing conditions during the night.
In the Jammu region, temperatures stayed comparatively milder, though Ramban hovered just above freezing at 0.1 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 10 degrees, while Banihal settled at 3.8 degrees and Bhaderwah at 2.6 degrees, according to official data.
Ladakh continued to experience intense cold, with Leh recording minus 9.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil close behind at minus 9.3 degrees. Nubra Valley registered a minimum of minus 6.7 degrees.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Srinagar Centre said the weather across Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain partly cloudy until December 30. However, a spell of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches is expected between December 31 and January 1.
Officials said seasonal precipitation from October 1 to December 25 has remained significantly below normal in Kashmir, with a deficit of 44 per cent. The Jammu division recorded a departure of minus 9 per cent, which falls within the normal range.
