ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Beekeepers Get Agrotech Solution From CSIR-IIIM For Harsh Winters

Shahid Rasool, Principal Scientist at CSIR-IIIM, Srinagar demonstrating new protocol at a training program in Pulwama. ( ETV Bharat )

In this backdrop, scientists at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Srinagar, have introduced a research-based agro-technical solution, which focuses on maintaining optimal hive temperatures during winter. The initiative, started under the CSIR Floriculture Mission, uses passive thermal insulation and structural roof modifications to reduce heat loss while preserving the bees’ natural heating mechanism.

During harsh winters, when temperatures often plunge below minus 10 degrees Celsius in Kashmir, and little floral availability lasts for four to five months, apiculture struggles. To prevent colony losses, beekeepers traditionally migrate hives to warmer regions, which is a costly, risky and stressful affair for bees.

Pulwama: In a significant development, scientists in Kashmir have developed a new scientific winter management protocol that could transform beekeeping in the Valley by allowing honeybee colonies to safely overwinter in sub-zero temperatures for the first time.

“This initiative works under a protocol which reduces energy stress on bees, lowers honey consumption and significantly improves colony survival, making winter migration unnecessary,” said Shahid Rasool, Principal Scientist at the CSIR-IIIM.

He said that scientific studies clearly show that temperature regulation inside the hive is critical for winter survival. “So, our primary focus is on the temperature aspect. We are researching to make their survival easy amid harsh conditions,” the scientist said.

Shahid Rasool, Principal Scientist at CSIR-IIIM, Srinagar demonstrating new protocol at a training program in Pulwama. (ETV Bharat)

According to him, scientific winter management can reduce bee mortality by 30 to 50 per cent, resulting in stronger colonies available for early spring pollination. This was vital for horticultural crops such as apples, almonds, cherries and pears, where timely pollination directly affects yield and quality, he added.

The initiative by CSIR-IIIM gives hope to many beekeepers.

Hiba Ajaz, a participant in a training programme, said that avoiding migration will cut costs and make beekeeping more sustainable. “We will now think of expanding our farming and focus on marketing our honey,” she said.

Abroo Jan, another participant, said stronger colonies in spring could make apiculture a reliable livelihood option again. “The improvement in honey production and crop pollination will give a boost to this sector. So, we are hopeful that this protocol is implemented by all,” she said.

Kashmir Beekeepers Get Scientific Solution From CSIR-IIIM To Harsh Winters (ETV Bharat)

Currently, the CSIR-IIIM is validating the new winter protocol through field trials. They are closely evaluating all parameters such as colony strength, brood health and post-winter performance using precise scientific methods. “This initiative is a step toward building a resilient, self-sufficient apiculture system and strengthening Kashmir’s rural bio-economy,” Shahid said.