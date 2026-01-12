ETV Bharat / state

Kashipur Farmer Suicide Case: Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe, Police Officials Suspended Over Negligence

Haldwani: The suicide of farmer Sukhvant Singh, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, at a hotel in Kathgodam has sparked grief, outrage and swift administrative action.

Taking the incident seriously, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry, which has been entrusted to Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat. The Chief Minister’s Office said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, following serious allegations levelled by the deceased in a viral video before his death, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra initiated stringent action against erring police personnel. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the ITI police station and a sub-inspector have been suspended for negligence, while the entire Paiga outpost team has been line-attached.

Grief In Kashipur, Family Puts 3 Demands Before Administration

When the body of the farmer reached his ancestral town of Kashipur after the post-mortem late on Sunday, emotional scenes were witnessed as family members broke down. A large number of farmers, relatives and local residents gathered outside his home.

The bereaved family placed three key demands before the local administration and warned of a large-scale protest if action was not taken within the stipulated time. Of these, the administration has assured fulfilment of two demands, following which the family agreed to proceed with the last rites.

On Monday morning, a meeting was held between the family and the local administration, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kashipur Abhay Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kashipur Swapn Kishor Singh and Additional SP/Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Singh.

Kashipur SP said that every possible effort was being made to address the family’s demands and that all necessary steps would be taken.

Kashipur SDM termed the incident deeply tragic and said the Chief Minister himself had taken cognisance of the matter. He added that action was being taken on the family’s demand for action against the culprits and recovery of money, and that legal procedures were underway with the family’s consent.

Money Recovery, Legal Action Promised