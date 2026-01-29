Kashi Turns Mini Punjab: Millions Gather For Saint Ravidas's 649th Birth Anniversary
For this 15-day event, a large number of devotees of Saint Ravidas started arriving from Punjab, Haryana, other parts and from abroad.
Varanasi: Kashi or Varanasi is known as the city of saints, which has been made home by Tulsidas, Kabir, and Ravidas. Saint Ravidas’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year on the occasion of Magh Purnima, and this year the special day falls on February 1.
This day is even more special for Kashi because the birthplace of Saint Ravidas is believed to be in a place called Seer Govardhan, located behind the Banaras Hindu University. On the occasion of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary, this area of Kashi transforms into a mini-Punjab and preparations for this transformation are already evident.
For this 15-day event, a large number of devotees of Saint Ravidas have started arriving from Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of the country, as well as from abroad. This year, more than 150 tents have been set up for people to stay in. More than half a dozen community kitchens (langars) have also been established. The community from Punjab has already started making arrangements for food, lodging and other necessities.
Sant Niranjan Das, the head of Ravidas’s religious organisation, has already departed from Jalandhar with his NRI devotees on a special train and will arrive in Kashi by 2:00 pm on Friday. Thus, for the next two to three days, Kashi will be immersed in the celebration of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary.
Regarding this, Narendra Das Cheema, the public secretary of the Guru Sant Ravidas Janmasthan Trust, said, “It is a great honour for us that the Gurus discovered the birthplace of Saint Ravidas in Kashi. This will be the 649th birth anniversary celebration of Saint Ravidas at this birthplace.”
Most importantly, this holy place is truly unique. The temple is built in the style of a Gurdwara. A large dome and 31 smaller domes have been installed on top of the temple, all of which are gold-plated. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is the place where Saint Ravidas meditated, and his statue is installed there.
Significantly, the Saint Ravidas temple established in Seer Govardhan, Varanasi, is considered a very important pilgrimage site for the devotees of Ravidas as well as people from other communities. The architecture of this temple is also heavily influenced by the design of a Gurdwara.
The idol of Sant Ravidas was installed during a saintly congregation held on February 22, 1974. The then President K.R. Narayanan also inaugurated the Guru Ravidas Gate in 1998, which is located a short distance away.
This temple of Sant Ravidas draws more than 1.5 million people here every year to celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti. This year too, the number is expected to be in the millions.
The temple trustees say that more than 1000 NRIs are arriving for the auspicious occasion of Sant Ravidas's birth anniversary. Additionally, 5000 volunteers have already arrived and are engaged in various services. Currently, arrangements are in place to feed more than 500,000 people daily. The number will increase to 1.5 to 2 million people per day by Friday after the new community kitchens (langars) begin operating in the morning and evening. More than half a dozen different langars will be operating during the period. Two of the main langars will be run by the temple trust, while the rest are run by devotees from Punjab.
According to reports, more than 100 trucks of food supplies have already arrived. The main events will be held over two days and invitations have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other VIPs.
The birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Kashi is also known as the Golden Temple. A palanquin made of 130 kilograms of gold is kept here. In total, this temple currently houses more than 200 kilograms of gold, all of which has been received through donation. The Ravidas Temple in Kashi is not only religiously significant but also holds immense political importance. BSP leader Mayawati is deeply attached to the Ravidas community.