Kashi Turns Mini Punjab: Millions Gather For Saint Ravidas's 649th Birth Anniversary

Varanasi: Kashi or Varanasi is known as the city of saints, which has been made home by Tulsidas, Kabir, and Ravidas. Saint Ravidas’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year on the occasion of Magh Purnima, and this year the special day falls on February 1.

This day is even more special for Kashi because the birthplace of Saint Ravidas is believed to be in a place called Seer Govardhan, located behind the Banaras Hindu University. On the occasion of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary, this area of ​​Kashi transforms into a mini-Punjab and preparations for this transformation are already evident.

For this 15-day event, a large number of devotees of Saint Ravidas have started arriving from Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of the country, as well as from abroad. This year, more than 150 tents have been set up for people to stay in. More than half a dozen community kitchens (langars) have also been established. The community from Punjab has already started making arrangements for food, lodging and other necessities.

Sant Niranjan Das, the head of Ravidas’s religious organisation, has already departed from Jalandhar with his NRI devotees on a special train and will arrive in Kashi by 2:00 pm on Friday. ​​Thus, for the next two to three days, Kashi will be immersed in the celebration of Saint Ravidas's birth anniversary.

Regarding this, Narendra Das Cheema, the public secretary of the Guru Sant Ravidas Janmasthan Trust, said, “It is a great honour for us that the Gurus discovered the birthplace of Saint Ravidas in Kashi. This will be the 649th birth anniversary celebration of Saint Ravidas at this birthplace.”

Most importantly, this holy place is truly unique. The temple is built in the style of a Gurdwara. A large dome and 31 smaller domes have been installed on top of the temple, all of which are gold-plated. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is the place where Saint Ravidas meditated, and his statue is installed there.