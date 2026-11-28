ETV Bharat / state

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Begins In Varanasi, Celebrating Cultural Ties Between North And South India

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with participants pose for a photo in Varanasi on Saturday. ( X@myogiadityanath )

Varanasi: Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 began with a grand inaugural ceremony at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday. The event brought together cultural, literary and intellectual traditions of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries attended the inaugural programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that Kashi and Tamil Nadu share a deep-rooted civilisational, cultural and spiritual relationship that goes back thousands of years. Describing Kashi as the spiritual capital of the world, he said that the city holds a special place in the hearts of Tamil people, for whom a visit to Kashi and the darshan of Baba Vishwanath is a cherished spiritual aspiration.

"Vanakkam Tamil Nadu. Vanakkam Kashi. The fifth edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' was inaugurated today in the eternal, sacred city of Kashi, the abode of Baba Vishwanath," CM Adityanath said in a post on X.

He said the event has become a celebration of India's eternal traditions, where languages may differ, but "our sentiments are one". "Traditions may be diverse, but our culture is one. This is precisely the goal of 'One India, Great India' envisioned by the esteemed Prime Minister," he said.

The CM welcomed all the guests, scholars and representatives from Tamil Nadu.

The first group of 200 students from Tamil Nadu arrived at Varanasi's Banaras railway station late Friday to participate in the cultural exchange programme.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Begins In Varanasi, Celebrating Cultural Ties Between North And South India (ETV Bharat)

The students were welcomed at the railway station by IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, and Indian Languages Committee Chairman and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Chamu Krishna Shastry. They wished the students a memorable stay in Kashi.

As part of their visit, the delegates offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday morning before proceeding to Namo Ghat for the inaugural ceremony. The programme will give students from Tamil Nadu an opportunity to explore the religious, cultural, historical and educational heritage of Varanasi.

A total of 1,750 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in this edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. They will arrive in seven groups, with 250 members in each group. The programme will also include visits to Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

Theme focuses on Thirukkural

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Begins In Varanasi, Celebrating Cultural Ties Between North And South India (ETV Bharat)

The theme for this year's edition is 'Thirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let Us Learn Thirukkural'. The initiative aims to familiarise people across the country with the teachings of the ancient Tamil classical text, Thirukkural, written by the revered poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.