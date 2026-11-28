Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Begins In Varanasi, Celebrating Cultural Ties Between North And South India
The first group of 200 students from Tamil Nadu arrived at Varanasi's Banaras railway station to participate in the cultural exchange programme.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Varanasi: Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 began with a grand inaugural ceremony at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday. The event brought together cultural, literary and intellectual traditions of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries attended the inaugural programme.
Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that Kashi and Tamil Nadu share a deep-rooted civilisational, cultural and spiritual relationship that goes back thousands of years. Describing Kashi as the spiritual capital of the world, he said that the city holds a special place in the hearts of Tamil people, for whom a visit to Kashi and the darshan of Baba Vishwanath is a cherished spiritual aspiration.
"Vanakkam Tamil Nadu. Vanakkam Kashi. The fifth edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' was inaugurated today in the eternal, sacred city of Kashi, the abode of Baba Vishwanath," CM Adityanath said in a post on X.
वणक्कम तमिलनाडु। वणक्कम काशी। बाबा विश्वनाथ की पावन नगरी अविनाशी काशी में माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति श्री सी.पी. राधाकृष्णन जी एवं माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @JoshiPralhad जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में आज 'काशी तमिल संगमम्' के पंचम संस्करण का शुभारंभ हुआ। 'काशी तमिल संगमम्' भारत की सनातन परंपरा का उत्सव बन गया है, जहां भाषाएं अलग-अलग हैं, लेकिन हम सबके भाव एक हैं। परंपराएं विविध हैं, पर संस्कृति एक है। यही तो आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' का लक्ष्य है। तमिलनाडु से पधारे सभी अतिथियों, विद्वानों एवं प्रतिनिधियों का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन तथा इस अभूतपूर्व आयोजन की सफलता हेतु अनंत शुभकामनाएं। @VPIndia— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2026
He said the event has become a celebration of India's eternal traditions, where languages may differ, but "our sentiments are one". "Traditions may be diverse, but our culture is one. This is precisely the goal of 'One India, Great India' envisioned by the esteemed Prime Minister," he said.
The CM welcomed all the guests, scholars and representatives from Tamil Nadu.
The first group of 200 students from Tamil Nadu arrived at Varanasi's Banaras railway station late Friday to participate in the cultural exchange programme.
The students were welcomed at the railway station by IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, and Indian Languages Committee Chairman and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Chamu Krishna Shastry. They wished the students a memorable stay in Kashi.
As part of their visit, the delegates offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Saturday morning before proceeding to Namo Ghat for the inaugural ceremony. The programme will give students from Tamil Nadu an opportunity to explore the religious, cultural, historical and educational heritage of Varanasi.
A total of 1,750 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in this edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. They will arrive in seven groups, with 250 members in each group. The programme will also include visits to Prayagraj and Ayodhya.
Theme focuses on Thirukkural
The theme for this year's edition is 'Thirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let Us Learn Thirukkural'. The initiative aims to familiarise people across the country with the teachings of the ancient Tamil classical text, Thirukkural, written by the revered poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.
The text offers teachings on ethics, moral values and conduct, and is regarded as an important part of Tamil literary and philosophical heritage. Through this year's programme, organisers aim to bring Tamil literature, philosophy and India's traditional knowledge systems to a wider audience.
Banaras Hindu University and IIT BHU are the principal academic partners for the event and are playing an important role in planning and conducting its educational and cultural activities.
As part of the initiative to take the teachings of Thirukkural to Hindi-speaking students, 50 Hindi-speaking teachers from Tamil Nadu have also arrived in Uttar Pradesh.
Of these, 20 teachers will be deployed in Varanasi, 15 in Prayagraj and 15 in Ayodhya. The initiative aims to reach approximately 3,000 students across the three cities and familiarise them with the teachings of the classical Tamil text.
More than 50 stalls have been set up at Namo Ghat to showcase the cultural heritage, traditional crafts and local products of Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The exhibition features products such as toys, utensils, textiles and food items, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the traditions and craftsmanship of both regions.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi visited Namo Ghat ahead of the inaugural ceremony to review the arrangements. He inspected the main stage, seating arrangements for dignitaries and other preparations. He also took a boat ride along the Ganga ghats and discussed the programme's schedule with officials.
Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned Kashi Tamil Sangamam in 2022 to showcase the historical and cultural connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. The initiative seeks to familiarise the younger generation with India's long-standing cultural unity.
He said the programme was strengthening the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by bringing together the cultural and intellectual traditions of different parts of the country.
The event will conclude on December 12, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to attend the closing ceremony. Through academic exchanges, cultural exhibitions and interactions, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 aims to strengthen the centuries-old relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.
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