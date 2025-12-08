Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 Showcases A 200-year Old Family Tradition And The Makers Of 'Manamadurai Ghatam'
A family from Tamil Nadu has been crafting this distinctive clay musical instrument through generations.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Varanasi: Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 is showcasing the diverse traditions and cultures of South India. Varanasi is experiencing the art, culture, and music of a faraway region. Music has forged a deep bond between Kashi and the South.
In this context, several stalls have been set up at Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0. Among them is a stall showcasing the Manamadurai Ghatam, a distinctive musical instrument from the South. For 200 years, a family from Tamil Nadu has been crafting this instrument, generation after generation.
The Manamadurai Ghatam is a South Indian clay pot percussion instrument famous for its rich, metallic sound, achieved by special local clay mixed with brass/copper filings, which make it heavier and produce deeper tones favoured by professionals.
Manamadurai Ghatam (pitcher) maker Kannan says that this instrument is made from clay. "Our grandfather started making it 200 years ago. After that, our father took it forward, and now we are carrying it forward. It takes three to four days to make a Ghatam. Thereafter, it is heated in a kiln and dried in the sun. A special blow is required when making it, otherwise the sound will not be good."
The tradition of making ‘ghatam’ has been going on for 200 years. Ramesh, who came from Tamil Nadu, explaied that his generation has been doing this work for 200 years. The first musical instrument was the pitcher (ghatam). Later, the tabla and mridangam came. Their price ranges from Rs. 500 to Rs.1000. Different types of powder are used to make ghatam.
“We are very happy to be in Kashi. After setting up a stall here, the display and curiosity about our instrument, ghatam, has increased. People are learning about ghatam. At the same time, our income is also improving,” he said.
Someshwar Nath Tiwari, a music student at Banaras Hindu University, said, “After visiting the ‘Manamadurai Ghatam’ stall, we got to see a different kind of musical instrument. It is a special instrument of South India. I am a tabla player. It is used while playing table. I like the way we create fusion using Western music. Similarly, we can create fusion using instruments from the South. This has been practiced for a long time. I am happy to see it in Varanasi.”
