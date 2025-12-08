ETV Bharat / state

Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 Showcases A 200-year Old Family Tradition And The Makers Of 'Manamadurai Ghatam'

Varanasi: Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 is showcasing the diverse traditions and cultures of South India. Varanasi is experiencing the art, culture, and music of a faraway region. Music has forged a deep bond between Kashi and the South.

In this context, several stalls have been set up at Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0. Among them is a stall showcasing the Manamadurai Ghatam, a distinctive musical instrument from the South. For 200 years, a family from Tamil Nadu has been crafting this instrument, generation after generation.

The Manamadurai Ghatam is a South Indian clay pot percussion instrument famous for its rich, metallic sound, achieved by special local clay mixed with brass/copper filings, which make it heavier and produce deeper tones favoured by professionals.

Manamadurai Ghatam (pitcher) maker Kannan says that this instrument is made from clay. "Our grandfather started making it 200 years ago. After that, our father took it forward, and now we are carrying it forward. It takes three to four days to make a Ghatam. Thereafter, it is heated in a kiln and dried in the sun. A special blow is required when making it, otherwise the sound will not be good."