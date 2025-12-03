ETV Bharat / state

KashCrop: Kashmir Youth Develops App To Help Out Apple Farmers

Pulwama: A one-of-a-kind integrated horticulture solutions app has been developed by a young software developer from South Kashmir. The app aims to provide information on weather patterns, diseases, treatment, market rates and other services.

This app, named Kash Crop and developed by Hazik Hussain of Norpora village of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, has integrated GPS and an in-built AI assistant that helps it to keep track of weather and other updates. This app will be available on the Google Play Store on the New Year's Day.

Hazik told ETV Bharat that he began working on the app three years ago after his father, Gulzar Ahmed, suffered a stroke, leaving him responsible for the family’s home gardens.

“When I started looking after our orchard, I did not know anything about it because farming is usually done traditionally in Kashmir. So, I started working on this app,” he said. “After three years of hard work, this Kash Crop App is ready, which I will dedicate to the public on the arrival of the new year so that the gardener of Kashmir can have a garden advisor available on his phone,” he said.