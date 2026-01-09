ETV Bharat / state

Kasauli 'Gang Rape': 'No Evidence Found', Court Accepts Police Closure Report Against Haryana BJP President, Singer

Solan: In a major relief for Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, who were accused in the alleged gang rape case in Kasauli, the court has accepted the police closure report filed against the two, saying no concrete evidence was found during the course of the investigation.

While accepting the closure report, Kasauli court on Thursday also dismissed the victim's petition to reopen the case, citing lack of evidence.

As per sources, the victim had lodged a complaint against the BJP leader and the singer at Kasauli police station on December 13, 2024, alleging that she was gang raped on July 23, 2024, when she had come to Kasauli with her friends. According to her complaint, the accused took her to Hotel Rose Common, where they allegedly forced her to drink alcohol, gang-raped her in front of her friend, and later threatened to kill her.

However, on Thursday, the Kasauli court upheld the closure report and said that no concrete evidence was found during the investigation, making it impossible to proceed with the case. The court also rejected the victim's petition to reopen the case. However, it clarified that the victim retains the legal right to appeal to a higher court.

Lawyers from both sides presented detailed arguments on December 31, 2025, after which the court reserved its decision. The verdict has now gone in favour of the police closure report.