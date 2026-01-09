Kasauli 'Gang Rape': 'No Evidence Found', Court Accepts Police Closure Report Against Haryana BJP President, Singer
Court has closed the Kasauli gang rape case filed against Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, citing lack of evidence.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:15 AM IST
Solan: In a major relief for Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, who were accused in the alleged gang rape case in Kasauli, the court has accepted the police closure report filed against the two, saying no concrete evidence was found during the course of the investigation.
While accepting the closure report, Kasauli court on Thursday also dismissed the victim's petition to reopen the case, citing lack of evidence.
As per sources, the victim had lodged a complaint against the BJP leader and the singer at Kasauli police station on December 13, 2024, alleging that she was gang raped on July 23, 2024, when she had come to Kasauli with her friends. According to her complaint, the accused took her to Hotel Rose Common, where they allegedly forced her to drink alcohol, gang-raped her in front of her friend, and later threatened to kill her.
However, on Thursday, the Kasauli court upheld the closure report and said that no concrete evidence was found during the investigation, making it impossible to proceed with the case. The court also rejected the victim's petition to reopen the case. However, it clarified that the victim retains the legal right to appeal to a higher court.
Lawyers from both sides presented detailed arguments on December 31, 2025, after which the court reserved its decision. The verdict has now gone in favour of the police closure report.
Police said they investigated the case for more than two months, but could not find strong evidence. The victim also refused to undergo medical examination, which made it even more difficult to prove the allegations.
Since the FIR was filed several months after the alleged incident, police were unable to obtain crucial evidence such as hotel CCTV footage, liquor glasses, or bedsheets. Hotel staff also could not provide any concrete information related to the incident.
It is worth mentioning here that, on March 12, 2025, the Kasauli court had already accepted the police closure report. After this, the victim filed a revision petition in the Solan District Court, challenging that decision. Following the district court's directions, the Kasauli court heard the matter again. After rehearing, the court once again upheld the police report and dismissed the victim's petition.
After examining all aspects of the case, police had concluded that there was not enough evidence to support the allegations, and the court has now finally accepted that conclusion.
Also Read: