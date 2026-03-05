Kerala: Renewed calls for new districts after 40 years
Kerala originally had five districts when the State was formed on November 1, 1956 — Malabar, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
By C S Sidharthan
Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly four decades after Kasaragod was carved out as Kerala’s 14th district in 1984, fresh political and public demands are emerging across the State for the creation of new districts.
Rising population, administrative convenience and the need for decentralised development are being cited as key reasons behind proposals to carve out new districts such as Tirur, Neyyattinkara and Muvattupuzha.
However, despite increasing pressure from political leaders and civic groups, the State government has so far remained silent on the issue.
The most prominent demand currently comes from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is advocating for a new coastal district with Tirur as its headquarters. IUML MLA Kurukkoli Moideen told ETV Bharat that he had submitted a detailed petition along with supporting documents during the recent Assembly session. According to him, district bifurcation is necessary to ensure development proportional to population growth.
The proposal suggests integrating several areas including Tanur, Tirurangadi, Ponnani, Kuttippuram, Kottakkal and Edappal to form the new district. Malappuram district, from which the proposed Tirur district would be carved out, has witnessed a dramatic rise in population — from around 14 lakh at the time of its formation in 1969 to more than 45 lakh today.
Earlier, the Malappuram District Panchayat passed a resolution in favour of bifurcation in 2015, while former MLA K.N.A. Khader raised the issue in the Assembly in 2019.
In southern Kerala, the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport has revived long-standing demands to create a Neyyattinkara district by splitting parts of Thiruvananthapuram district. CPI(M) MLA K. Ansalan and other local leaders said they have already submitted a mass petition with around 50,000 signatures to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the formation of the new district. The proposal primarily involves merging areas from the Neyyattinkara and Kattakkada taluks.
Meanwhile, in central Kerala, there is a growing call for an agricultural district centred on Muvattupuzha. The proposal envisions bringing together agrarian regions such as Thodupuzha, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom and Pala. Former Congress MLA Joseph Vazhakkan, a long-time supporter of the idea, pointed out that the K. Karunakaran government had even appointed the Babu Paul Commission in 1982 to study the feasibility of such a district.
Kerala originally had five districts when the State was formed on November 1, 1956 — Malabar, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.
Over time, administrative restructuring led to the creation of new districts, often after intense political debates, such as the formation of Malappuram under the E.M.S. Namboodiripad government. The last addition was Kasaragod in 1984, after which the State’s administrative map has remained unchanged.
Although State governments have the authority to create new districts — a power aggressively exercised by States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in recent years to double or triple their district counts — Kerala has remained cautious.
Experts note that establishing a new district requires massive financial investment for infrastructure such as collectorates, courts, police establishments and administrative offices. In addition, reorganising revenue divisions, creating new government posts and addressing political disputes over boundaries pose significant challenges for a State already facing fiscal constraints.