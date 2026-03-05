ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Renewed calls for new districts after 40 years

Rising population, administrative convenience and the need for decentralised development are being cited as key reasons ( ANI )

By C S Sidharthan

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly four decades after Kasaragod was carved out as Kerala’s 14th district in 1984, fresh political and public demands are emerging across the State for the creation of new districts.

Rising population, administrative convenience and the need for decentralised development are being cited as key reasons behind proposals to carve out new districts such as Tirur, Neyyattinkara and Muvattupuzha.

However, despite increasing pressure from political leaders and civic groups, the State government has so far remained silent on the issue.

The most prominent demand currently comes from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is advocating for a new coastal district with Tirur as its headquarters. IUML MLA Kurukkoli Moideen told ETV Bharat that he had submitted a detailed petition along with supporting documents during the recent Assembly session. According to him, district bifurcation is necessary to ensure development proportional to population growth.

The proposal suggests integrating several areas including Tanur, Tirurangadi, Ponnani, Kuttippuram, Kottakkal and Edappal to form the new district. Malappuram district, from which the proposed Tirur district would be carved out, has witnessed a dramatic rise in population — from around 14 lakh at the time of its formation in 1969 to more than 45 lakh today.

Earlier, the Malappuram District Panchayat passed a resolution in favour of bifurcation in 2015, while former MLA K.N.A. Khader raised the issue in the Assembly in 2019.