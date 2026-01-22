ETV Bharat / state

Tech-Driven Transparency: Kasaragod Bags National Award For Best Electoral Practices

Kasaragod: Setting a benchmark for integrating technology into the democratic process, Kasaragod in Kerala has been adjudged the Best Election District for 2026 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The district administration, under the leadership of District Collector K. Inbasekar, has been recognised for leveraging digital tools to ensure transparency and efficiency during the electoral process. The award will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for January 25 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The national recognition stems primarily from the innovative strategies employed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the district became a model for the rest of the country.

In a move that offered significant relief to voters braving the searing summer heat, the administration introduced a comprehensive QR code-based system to monitor polling booth crowds in real-time. This intervention allowed voters to gauge the rush before heading to the booths, effectively eliminating long queues and allowing officials to manage infrastructure requirements dynamically.

Beyond crowd management, the administration deployed custom-built applications and software to streamline internal communication among election officials, ensuring that complaints were addressed with unprecedented speed.

The district’s digital campaigns under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme also garnered national attention for their effectiveness in boosting polling percentages.

For District Collector K. Inbasekar, this accolade adds another feather to a cap already adorned with multiple governance awards. He had previously received the Chief Electoral Officer’s award in 2025 for implementing innovative ideas in election management.