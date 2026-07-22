Kasaragod: Akhil Was Coming Home For His Wedding, Now Family Waits For His Final Journey
An accomplished athlete, Akhil Joyan, 26, was also credited with a world record for completing the maximum number of rope pull-ups in 30 seconds.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST|
Updated : July 22, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kasaragod: The wedding events that Akhil Joyan's family had started planning has now turned into a wait for his mortal remains.
For 26-year-old Akhil, a sailor from Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district in Kerala, the future seemed full of promise. He had recently returned home on leave, got engaged to the woman he loved and then set sail again 40 days ago, with both families looking forward to his wedding during his next vacation in April 2027. But a Russian missile strike on the cargo vessel he was serving on off the Ukrainian coast shattered those dreams, leaving his family and fiancée devastated.
Now, his family is waiting for him to come home — not as the bridegroom they had hoped to welcome, but in a coffin.
Akhil was among those reportedly killed when the cargo vessel MV Golden Leo, carrying Indian and Syrian crew members, came under a missile attack off the Ukrainian coast near Odesa on July 19. The young sailor's death has left his family and the people of Vellarikkundu struggling to accept a tragedy that came just as his life seemed ready to enter a new chapter.
The son of Joyan, an employee at a local electrical shop, and Sali, who works in the postal department, Akhil was the couple's only son. He lived with his family at AKG Nagar in Vellarikkundu and had been working in the merchant navy for the past six years.
His father still remembers the family's last contact with him.
"Sunday night was the last time we were able to contact him. The call got disconnected soon after, and then his phone was switched off. The company informed us about the tragedy on Monday morning. After that, there has been no further information," Joyan said.
A Sports Lover Who Dreamed Beyond the Sea
For the people of Vellarikkundu, Akhil was more than a merchant navy sailor.
He was a familiar face at local sporting events and a passionate lover of tug-of-war. Before embarking on his career at sea, Akhil had been an active presence in the local sports events. He would often travel across Kerala on his two-wheeler with friends to watch tug-of-war tournaments.
An accomplished athlete, he was also credited with a world record for completing the maximum number of rope pull-ups in 30 seconds.
With a large circle of friends, Akhil was known for his enthusiasm, energy and love for life. His sudden death has left a large circle of friends struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young man who had only recently returned home to celebrate one of the happiest moments of his life.
The Wedding That Will Never Take Place
Akhil had returned home only 40 days ago, celebrated his engagement and then went back to sea. The plan was simple: he would return during his next vacation, and the wedding would follow next year in April.
Instead, his family is now preparing for a journey of a very different kind.
For Akhil's parents and his fiancée, the photographs of the engagement will now remain as memories of a future that never arrived.
The young sailor was supposed to return to begin preparations for his wedding.
Instead, Vellarikkundu now waits for Akhil to come home one last time.
We Will Bring Him Home, Kasaragod Collector Assures Family
As the family waits in anguish, Kasaragod District Collector Arjun Pandian has assured them that Akhil's mortal remains will be brought back to Kerala at the earliest.
The Collector said the government had received confirmation of Akhil's identity and that efforts were under way in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) to repatriate the body.
"The government will bear all expenses, including bringing the body back and conducting the funeral. The mortal remains will be brought home by air," the Collector said.
The family had earlier appealed for urgent steps to bring back Akhil's body. His father said they had been struggling to obtain clear information from the company.
The Chief Minister's Office had also directed NORKA to collect details and coordinate with the MEA and the Russian Consulate following reports of a Malayali seafarer being killed in the attack.
The vessel MV Golden Leo, reportedly carrying food grains, came under attack off Odesa on July 19. Reports said 17 people were on board and eight were rescued, while a Ukrainian harbour pilot was also among those killed. The attack reportedly claimed 10 lives, including four Indians.
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