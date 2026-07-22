ETV Bharat / state

Kasaragod: Akhil Was Coming Home For His Wedding, Now Family Waits For His Final Journey

Kasaragod: The wedding events that Akhil Joyan's family had started planning has now turned into a wait for his mortal remains.

For 26-year-old Akhil, a sailor from Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district in Kerala, the future seemed full of promise. He had recently returned home on leave, got engaged to the woman he loved and then set sail again 40 days ago, with both families looking forward to his wedding during his next vacation in April 2027. But a Russian missile strike on the cargo vessel he was serving on off the Ukrainian coast shattered those dreams, leaving his family and fiancée devastated.

Now, his family is waiting for him to come home — not as the bridegroom they had hoped to welcome, but in a coffin.

A Russian missile strike had hit the cargo ship where Akhil was employed (ETV Bharat)

Akhil was among those reportedly killed when the cargo vessel MV Golden Leo, carrying Indian and Syrian crew members, came under a missile attack off the Ukrainian coast near Odesa on July 19. The young sailor's death has left his family and the people of Vellarikkundu struggling to accept a tragedy that came just as his life seemed ready to enter a new chapter.

The son of Joyan, an employee at a local electrical shop, and Sali, who works in the postal department, Akhil was the couple's only son. He lived with his family at AKG Nagar in Vellarikkundu and had been working in the merchant navy for the past six years.

His father still remembers the family's last contact with him.

"Sunday night was the last time we were able to contact him. The call got disconnected soon after, and then his phone was switched off. The company informed us about the tragedy on Monday morning. After that, there has been no further information," Joyan said.

Akhil Joyan in merchant navy uniform (ETV Bharat)

A Sports Lover Who Dreamed Beyond the Sea

For the people of Vellarikkundu, Akhil was more than a merchant navy sailor.

He was a familiar face at local sporting events and a passionate lover of tug-of-war. Before embarking on his career at sea, Akhil had been an active presence in the local sports events. He would often travel across Kerala on his two-wheeler with friends to watch tug-of-war tournaments.

An accomplished athlete, he was also credited with a world record for completing the maximum number of rope pull-ups in 30 seconds.