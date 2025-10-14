ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Vijay To Meet Affected Families, 10-Member Team Formed To Make Arrangements

Chennai: Actor and TVK leader Vijay is set to meet families affected by the stampede, which took place during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district last month, on October 17, sources said. The tragic incident had claimed 41 lives and injured many people.

A 10-member team has been formed to coordinate his visit and gather the families at a single venue, where Vijay can distribute monetary compensation that the party had earlier announced. The team, comprising senior TVK leaders Adhav Arjuna, Arun Raj, auditor Venkatraman, has been entrusted to make all arrangements related to Vijay's trip.

According to sources, Vijay is planning to meet the affected families at a private hall in Veluchamipuram in Karur three days later. He will meet each family separately and hand over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh. The team has been asked to ensure that nobody other than those affected by the stampede are allowed inside the hall.

As per Vijay's travel plan, he is expected to fly to Trichy on the morning of October 17. On arriving at Trichy, he will travel by road to Karur, meet the victims' families and return to Chennai the same day.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the stampede. A three-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi has been appointed to monitor the probe.