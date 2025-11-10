Karur Stampede: 3 TVK Members Face CBI Probe For Second Consecutive Day
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Karur: Three members of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for the second consecutive day on Sunday in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.
The three TVK members, including its legal division Trichy Zone joint secretary advocate Arasu and the party's Panaiyur office administrator Gurucharan arrived in Karur at around 11 am. They went to meet the CBI officials at 3:30 pm and handed over additional documents to the team. They left the CBI office at around 8:45 pm. Sources said the three TVK members were questioned on the video footage related to the incident that they had submitted on Saturday.
A stampede occurred during a public gathering of TVK in Veluchamipuram in Karur, which party chief Vijay attended, on September 27. Nearly 41 people died and over 100 others were injured.
Following the Supreme Court order, a CBI team led by ASP Mukesh Kumar under the supervision of retired Justice Ajay Rastogi has been conducting an investigation into the incident since October 16.
On November 3, CBI officials raided the TVK head office in Panaiyur and directed that the surveillance camera recordings in the campaign vehicle be handed over for investigation. Accordingly, the TVK state joint secretary Nirmal Kumar had said that the evidence would be submitted in the next three days.
After this, the CBI officials questioned a total of 12 people, including private ambulance drivers, traders and security guards in the Veluchamipuram area.
On November 8, three TVK members, including advocate Arasu and Gurucharan, met the CBI officials at a tourist lodge in Karur. They then submitted documents, including the video recorded in Veluchamipuram and footage from drone and CCTV camera installed in Vijay's campaign vehicle.
The TVK members were questioned about these footage and recordings on Sunday, sources said.
