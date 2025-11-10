ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: 3 TVK Members Face CBI Probe For Second Consecutive Day

Karur: Three members of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for the second consecutive day on Sunday in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

The three TVK members, including its legal division Trichy Zone joint secretary advocate Arasu and the party's Panaiyur office administrator Gurucharan arrived in Karur at around 11 am. They went to meet the CBI officials at 3:30 pm and handed over additional documents to the team. They left the CBI office at around 8:45 pm. Sources said the three TVK members were questioned on the video footage related to the incident that they had submitted on Saturday.

A stampede occurred during a public gathering of TVK in Veluchamipuram in Karur, which party chief Vijay attended, on September 27. Nearly 41 people died and over 100 others were injured.

Following the Supreme Court order, a CBI team led by ASP Mukesh Kumar under the supervision of retired Justice Ajay Rastogi has been conducting an investigation into the incident since October 16.