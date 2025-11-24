ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Top TVK Leaders Appear Before CBI for Questioning

Karur: Senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including State General Secretary N Anand, Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar, Election Division General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, appeared in person at the CBI office in Karur on Wednesday in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Earlier on September 27, a stampede during campaign rally of actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur led to the death of 41 people and left many others seriously injured. Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagatheesan.

Separately, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Asra Garg was also formed to probe the incident, as per the orders of the Madras High Court.

Later, victims approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the SIT probe and requested that the case be handed over to the CBI. Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation on October 13.