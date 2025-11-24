Karur Stampede: Top TVK Leaders Appear Before CBI for Questioning
Published : November 24, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
Karur: Senior leaders of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including State General Secretary N Anand, Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar, Election Division General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, appeared in person at the CBI office in Karur on Wednesday in connection with the Karur stampede case.
Earlier on September 27, a stampede during campaign rally of actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur led to the death of 41 people and left many others seriously injured. Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagatheesan.
Separately, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Asra Garg was also formed to probe the incident, as per the orders of the Madras High Court.
Later, victims approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the SIT probe and requested that the case be handed over to the CBI. Hearing the plea, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation on October 13.
A 12-member CBI team headed by SP Praveen Kumar and ASP Mukesh Kumar began its probe on October 16. The SIT handed over all investigation documents to them, and the CBI registered an FIR on October 17.
As per sources, a temporary CBI office has been set up near the Karur District Collectorate. Since the start of the investigation, the agency has questioned around 400 people, including police personnel, guards, roadside vendors, ambulance operators, local residents and families of those who died or were injured.
On Wednesday, the TVK leaders arrived at the CBI office at around 10 AM. While the duration and scope of their questioning is unknown, a senior official said they are hopeful that the statements of TVK leaders will provide vital leads going further.
