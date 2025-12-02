ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Govt Urges Supreme Court To Vacate Order For CBI Probe

New Delhi: At a time when the CBI probe has gained momentum in the Karur stampede case, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court, urging it to vacate its October 13 interim order, which transferred the investigation to the central probe agency into the stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (RVK) rally.

At least 41 people were killed and scores of others were left injured in the stampede during the rally hosted by actor Vijay, the founder and president of the TVK, at Veluswamypuram area in Karur district on September 27.

In its written response to the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government has stressed that the interim order sets a "dangerous precedent whereby every politically sensitive case may be sought to be removed from state jurisdiction".

The government submitted that such an investigation cannot be termed as "independent and fair", as several layers in the investigation and collection and review of evidence by multiple persons would hamper the probe.

"Since the committee is handling the evidence, it is susceptible for the cross examination during trial and no justice will be rendered to the 41 victims who died and 142 who were injured," it added.

The state said it was denied a fair opportunity to place before the court the factual matrix, including the sequence of permission requests, safety assessments, and compliance with NDMA and BPR&D guidelines.

The state said the other reason for the transfer of the investigation is that the comments which have been made before the media by the top officers of the police department may create doubt in the minds of the citizenry on impartiality and fair investigation.

"How far this speech affected the fair investigation is neither pleaded nor proved…. More so, the duty cast on the police officials to inform the public in such magnitude of large deaths about the action taken by the Police," it said.

The state government said law and order, being a List II entry 1 subject, the state has every right to keep its people informed of any speculations in order to maintain law and order, including apprising them about the state's efforts and plan of action in the gruesome stampede.

It emphasised that it is trite in law that the power to direct a CBI investigation is an extraordinary one, which must be exercised sparingly, cautiously, and only in exceptional circumstances where the court is satisfied that the material on record prima facie necessitates such transfer.