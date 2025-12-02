Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Govt Urges Supreme Court To Vacate Order For CBI Probe
The state government said the interim order sets a "dangerous precedent whereby every politically sensitive case may be sought to be removed from state jurisdiction".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi: At a time when the CBI probe has gained momentum in the Karur stampede case, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court, urging it to vacate its October 13 interim order, which transferred the investigation to the central probe agency into the stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (RVK) rally.
At least 41 people were killed and scores of others were left injured in the stampede during the rally hosted by actor Vijay, the founder and president of the TVK, at Veluswamypuram area in Karur district on September 27.
In its written response to the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government has stressed that the interim order sets a "dangerous precedent whereby every politically sensitive case may be sought to be removed from state jurisdiction".
The government submitted that such an investigation cannot be termed as "independent and fair", as several layers in the investigation and collection and review of evidence by multiple persons would hamper the probe.
"Since the committee is handling the evidence, it is susceptible for the cross examination during trial and no justice will be rendered to the 41 victims who died and 142 who were injured," it added.
The state said it was denied a fair opportunity to place before the court the factual matrix, including the sequence of permission requests, safety assessments, and compliance with NDMA and BPR&D guidelines.
The state said the other reason for the transfer of the investigation is that the comments which have been made before the media by the top officers of the police department may create doubt in the minds of the citizenry on impartiality and fair investigation.
"How far this speech affected the fair investigation is neither pleaded nor proved…. More so, the duty cast on the police officials to inform the public in such magnitude of large deaths about the action taken by the Police," it said.
The state government said law and order, being a List II entry 1 subject, the state has every right to keep its people informed of any speculations in order to maintain law and order, including apprising them about the state's efforts and plan of action in the gruesome stampede.
It emphasised that it is trite in law that the power to direct a CBI investigation is an extraordinary one, which must be exercised sparingly, cautiously, and only in exceptional circumstances where the court is satisfied that the material on record prima facie necessitates such transfer.
“Therefore, the interim order dated October 13, 2025, suffers from procedural irregularity and stands vitiated on the ground of violation of audi alteram partem and has to be vacated," the state said in its response.
The substantive reason recorded by the apex court for ordering the CBI investigation is that the incident has "political undertones." "The Constitution Bench in State of West Bengal expressly held that mere political overtones or allegations cannot justify transferring investigation to the CBI. In a federal polity where different political parties govern at the Union and the State, allegations of political motive or rivalry are commonplace," said the state government.
It added that accepting such allegations as a sufficient basis for CBI intervention would open the floodgates for political misuse of central investigative agencies, thereby undermining state autonomy and the constitutional balance of power.
“The interim order, therefore, sets a dangerous precedent whereby every politically sensitive case may be sought to be removed from State jurisdiction, contrary to the federal structure and judicial self-restraint emphasised by the Constitution Bench," said the state.
The state argued that the transfer of the probe to the CBI amounts to granting the petitioner's final relief at an interim stage. The state said the order has effectively suspended the ongoing police investigation without giving the state an opportunity to respond.
The state stressed that no case for interim relief is made out, and the interim order transferring the investigation to the CBI deserves to be vacated thereby allowing the high court constituted SIT and the one-man commission to continue their work without interference.
On October 13, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe to probe the Karur stampede case. The CBI probe will be supervised by a committee headed by an ex-apex court judge.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had passed the order on a plea challenging the Madras High Court's order setting up an SIT to probe the Karur stampede.
“There cannot be any doubt that a fair investigation is the right of the citizen...we proposed to set a three-member supervisory committee headed by a former judge of this court. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has agreed to head the said committee. We further requested to choose two senior IPS officers, not below the rank of inspector general of police, who may be of Tamil Nadu cadre but shall not be a native of Tamil Nadu…”, said the apex court.
The petition was filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others. Other petitions were filed by Paneerselvam Pitchaimuthu, S Prabhakaran, Selvaraj P and G S Mani, which also sought a CBI probe into the matter.
Read More: