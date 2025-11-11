Karur Stampede: Madras High Court Sets Deadline For Framing SOPs For Political Meetings
A bench led headed by Chief Justice MM Srivastava noted submissions by Additional Advocate General Ravindran that many political parties were yet to submit feedback.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to frame Special Operating Procedures(SOPs) for political parties' meetings by November 20.
The directive comes in the wake of stampede at the rally of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay's rally at Karur on September 27 which left 41 people dead.
Hearing a bunch of petitions in this regard, a bench headed by Chief Justice MM Srivastava and comprising Justice Arul Murugan extended the time to frame the SOPs for granting permission to political parties' meetings till November 20 while taking note of submissions by Additional Advocate General Ravindran, who appeared on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.
The AAG said that a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary was held with all the parties regarding the formulation of the draft SOP for the political parties' public meetings for public safety. The draft SOP proposes fines on parties violating safety norms and revoking the recognition of the erring party.
A total of 20 recognized parties and 40 registered parties were given time until November 10 to give their feedback with regard to the SOPs. The AAG said that many political parties have not yet submitted their feedback for which the deadline for framing the guidelines should be extended.
Read More: