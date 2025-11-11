ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Madras High Court Sets Deadline For Framing SOPs For Political Meetings

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to frame Special Operating Procedures(SOPs) for political parties' meetings by November 20.

The directive comes in the wake of stampede at the rally of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay's rally at Karur on September 27 which left 41 people dead.

Hearing a bunch of petitions in this regard, a bench headed by Chief Justice MM Srivastava and comprising Justice Arul Murugan extended the time to frame the SOPs for granting permission to political parties' meetings till November 20 while taking note of submissions by Additional Advocate General Ravindran, who appeared on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.