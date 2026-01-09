Karur Stampede: CFSL Team Inspects Incident Spot, Gathers Evidence
The team measured the location where TVK founder Vijay's vehicle was parked and the spot where the stampede occurred.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Karur: Officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday conducted a detailed inspection at the scene of the stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally.
The rally was addressed by TVK founder Vijay on September 27, 2025, at Velusamypuram on Karur-Erode highway. As many as 41 people including children died in the stampede. During the inspection, they measured the location where Vijay's vehicle was parked and the spot where the stampede occurred and collected evidence.
They also videotaped the area where the stampede occurred using a modern device. Over six forensic officials along with an official from the Union Home Ministry were present during the inspection which lasted for around 45 minutes.
The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a one-member commission headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident.
Within hours of the incident, several political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and others visited and met the affected families. The same day, a case was registered against four individuals, including TVK Karur District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur City Treasurer Pounraj.
The Madras High Court had also formed a special investigation team headed by IG Asra Garg to investigate this incident. Meanwhile based on a case filed by the families of the victims of the stampede, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation.
Following the apex court's order, a CBI team camped in Karur from October 16 last year and registered a First Information Report (FIR) the next day. The team has since questioned more than 100 people individually.
In a significant development, TVK State General Secretary Anand, Joint Secretary Nirmal Kumar, Election Wing In charge Adhav Arjuna and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan were brought under the purview of the CBI investigation. Meanwhile, the CBI has issued a summons to Vijay, directing him to appear for questioning at the CBI office in Delhi on January 12.
