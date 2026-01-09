ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: CFSL Team Inspects Incident Spot, Gathers Evidence

Karur: Officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday conducted a detailed inspection at the scene of the stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally.

The rally was addressed by TVK founder Vijay on September 27, 2025, at Velusamypuram on Karur-Erode highway. As many as 41 people including children died in the stampede. During the inspection, they measured the location where Vijay's vehicle was parked and the spot where the stampede occurred and collected evidence.

They also videotaped the area where the stampede occurred using a modern device. Over six forensic officials along with an official from the Union Home Ministry were present during the inspection which lasted for around 45 minutes.

The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a one-member commission headed by retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident.