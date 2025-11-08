Karur Stampede Case: Vijay’s Party TVK Hands Over CCTV Footage To CBI
CBI intensifies probe into Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam submits CCTV, drone, and live footage from Vijay’s event for investigation.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Karur: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) officials on Friday handed over CCTV footage related to the September 27 Karur stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers as part of the ongoing probe into the tragic incident that killed 41 persons.
The incident took place during a public gathering attended by TVK founder and actor Vijay in Karur, which led to a massive crowd surge and resulted in multiple fatalities, sending shockwaves across the nation.
Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the causes of the incident. Additionally, the Madras High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a parallel probe.
Subsequently, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede. Acting on the plea, the apex court ordered the CBI to take over the case. Following this directive, the SIT handed over all case documents to the CBI on October 16, marking a significant shift in the investigation.
As part of the ongoing probe, on November 3, the CBI issued a summons to the TVK office requesting CCTV footage from Vijay’s vehicle recorded on the day of the incident.
In compliance, on Friday, TVK’s Regional Legal Wing Joint Secretary Arasu and TVK headquarters staff member Guru Saran appeared before the CBI officials at the Tourism Guest House located in the Karur District Collectorate. They submitted a hard disc containing CCTV footage, drone visuals, and live video recordings captured on the day of the event.
Earlier, on October 31, a 12-member CBI team led by SP Praveen Kumar and ASP Mukesh Kumar visited the Velusamipuram area in Karur, where the stampede occurred. The team used advanced 3D mapping technology to measure approximately 700 metres of the venue area, believed to have been the main crowd gathering point. The survey was completed by November 1.
In the second phase of the investigation, the CBI summoned and interrogated over 300 individuals, including local traders, residents, ambulance drivers, and police personnel who were on duty during the event.
The CBI later sought CCTV and drone recordings from Vijay’s convoy and the TVK organisers to corroborate evidence. With the submission of these visuals, the party has now fully complied with the investigation requirements.
