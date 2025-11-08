ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede Case: Vijay’s Party TVK Hands Over CCTV Footage To CBI

Karur: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) officials on Friday handed over CCTV footage related to the September 27 Karur stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers as part of the ongoing probe into the tragic incident that killed 41 persons.

The incident took place during a public gathering attended by TVK founder and actor Vijay in Karur, which led to a massive crowd surge and resulted in multiple fatalities, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the causes of the incident. Additionally, the Madras High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a parallel probe.

Subsequently, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the Karur stampede. Acting on the plea, the apex court ordered the CBI to take over the case. Following this directive, the SIT handed over all case documents to the CBI on October 16, marking a significant shift in the investigation.

As part of the ongoing probe, on November 3, the CBI issued a summons to the TVK office requesting CCTV footage from Vijay’s vehicle recorded on the day of the incident.