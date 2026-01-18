ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Vijay Leaves For Delhi On Private Jet Ahead Of CBI Appearance

New Delhi: Following reports that the CBI had again summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to appear in connection with the Karur crowd crush case, Vijay departed for Delhi on Sunday evening on a private jet.

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, TVK leader Vijay was campaigning across Tamil Nadu. As part of this, Vijay held a campaign event on September 27 last year in Veluchamipuram, Karur. During the event, a stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people, including women and children. This incident caused a great shock not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country.

The CBI is investigating this case as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Two weeks ago, CBI officials summoned TVK functionaries, including N. Anand and Adhav Arjuna, to Delhi for questioning in connection with this case.

Following this, the CBI had issued a summons to TVK leader Vijay last week to appear in person. Accordingly, Vijay appeared on January 12 and answered questions from CBI officials for six hours.

Furthermore, while CBI officials informed Vijay that they needed to conduct further questioning the next day, news reports indicated that the TVK leader stated that he would appear for questioning again on another day as he was celebrating the Pongal festival.