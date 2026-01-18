Karur Stampede Case: TVK Chief Vijay Leaves For Delhi On Private Jet Ahead Of CBI Appearance
Vijay faced CI on January 12 during the first appearnce and was grilled for six hours.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Following reports that the CBI had again summoned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to appear in connection with the Karur crowd crush case, Vijay departed for Delhi on Sunday evening on a private jet.
Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, TVK leader Vijay was campaigning across Tamil Nadu. As part of this, Vijay held a campaign event on September 27 last year in Veluchamipuram, Karur. During the event, a stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people, including women and children. This incident caused a great shock not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country.
The CBI is investigating this case as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Two weeks ago, CBI officials summoned TVK functionaries, including N. Anand and Adhav Arjuna, to Delhi for questioning in connection with this case.
Following this, the CBI had issued a summons to TVK leader Vijay last week to appear in person. Accordingly, Vijay appeared on January 12 and answered questions from CBI officials for six hours.
Furthermore, while CBI officials informed Vijay that they needed to conduct further questioning the next day, news reports indicated that the TVK leader stated that he would appear for questioning again on another day as he was celebrating the Pongal festival.
Meanwhile, Vijay held consultations with legal experts regarding the case at a private hotel in Delhi, and then returned to Chennai from Delhi on the afternoon of January 13.
Amidst expectations regarding when Vijay would appear again for CBI questioning, TVK functionary Nirmal Kumar stated that Vijay would appear in person if the CBI issues summons.
Subsequently, on January 13, it was reported that CBI officials had again issued summons to Vijay, asking him to appear for questioning. According to reports, the summons stated that he should appear at the CBI office in Delhi at 11 am on January 19. No official announcement has been made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) regarding this.
Meanwhile, Vijay departed from Chennai to Delhi on a private plane. Vijay will stay in Delhi tonight and appear at the CBI office on Monday morning.