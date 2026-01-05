ETV Bharat / state

Karti P Chidambaram Seeks 'Clarity', 'Accountability' On AI 171 Crash

New Delhi: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday sought 'clarity' and 'accountability' on the Air India 171 crash at Ahmedabad.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, which he posted on his X handle, Karti said new material inputs have emerged following preliminary findings into the probe to ascertain the cause of the crash. He stated that he is now seeking clarity and accountability in the matter.

Emphasising the need for openness, Chidambaram said that transparency cannot be treated as optional when such a large number of lives have been lost. "260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash. New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional," he wrote on his X handle.

"Keeping in mind the gravity of the incident and the scale of loss involved, it is imperative that the ministry and the concerned authorities examine the information received and undertake any further investigation," Karti said.