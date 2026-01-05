Karti P Chidambaram Seeks 'Clarity', 'Accountability' On AI 171 Crash
Karti said new material inputs have emerged following preliminary findings into the probe to ascertain the cause of the crash.
New Delhi: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday sought 'clarity' and 'accountability' on the Air India 171 crash at Ahmedabad.
In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, which he posted on his X handle, Karti said new material inputs have emerged following preliminary findings into the probe to ascertain the cause of the crash. He stated that he is now seeking clarity and accountability in the matter.
Emphasising the need for openness, Chidambaram said that transparency cannot be treated as optional when such a large number of lives have been lost. "260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash. New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional," he wrote on his X handle.
"Keeping in mind the gravity of the incident and the scale of loss involved, it is imperative that the ministry and the concerned authorities examine the information received and undertake any further investigation," Karti said.
He asked the ministry to inform “whether any further investigation, review, or reassessment has been initiated” and “whether any additional committees, expert groups, or oversight mechanisms have been constituted”.
Karti also sought that “a comprehensive and updated status report, supported by findings and material examined, be placed on record in the interest of transparency, accountability, and public confidence”.
On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 en route to London's Gatwick airport crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 265 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board. Among the 241 dead were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members. The lone survivor of the crash was Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national.
