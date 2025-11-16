ETV Bharat / state

Karpoori Thakur's Granddaughter Jagriti Defeated In Bihar Election, Lands In Fourth Position With 4,131 Votes

Samastipur: Two-time Bihar Chief Minister, socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur had never lost any election in his life. His granddaughter, Jagriti Singh, who contested on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket from Morwa seat in Samastipur district, however, suffered an ignominious defeat in the recent Assembly election.

Jagriti had contested for the first time from Morwa constituency and was defeated, bagging the fourth position. She managed to secure only 4,131 votes, representing only 2.1 percent of the total votes cast. The people who called Karpoori Thakur "People's Leader" rejected his granddaughter.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ranvijay Singh won from Morwa seat by defeating his nearest Janata Dal (United) rival Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad by a margin of 8,671 votes.

Many political parties were found invoking Karpoori Thakur during their poll campaignings. The Jan Suraaj Party had done the same, citing the socialist icon as its role model and fielded his granddaughter.