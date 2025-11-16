Karpoori Thakur's Granddaughter Jagriti Defeated In Bihar Election, Lands In Fourth Position With 4,131 Votes
All political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had invoked Karpoori Thakur to woo extremely backward voters.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Samastipur: Two-time Bihar Chief Minister, socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur had never lost any election in his life. His granddaughter, Jagriti Singh, who contested on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket from Morwa seat in Samastipur district, however, suffered an ignominious defeat in the recent Assembly election.
Jagriti had contested for the first time from Morwa constituency and was defeated, bagging the fourth position. She managed to secure only 4,131 votes, representing only 2.1 percent of the total votes cast. The people who called Karpoori Thakur "People's Leader" rejected his granddaughter.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ranvijay Singh won from Morwa seat by defeating his nearest Janata Dal (United) rival Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad by a margin of 8,671 votes.
Many political parties were found invoking Karpoori Thakur during their poll campaignings. The Jan Suraaj Party had done the same, citing the socialist icon as its role model and fielded his granddaughter.
Karpoori Thakur had won the Assembly elections for the first time in 1952 and served as Bihar CM from December 22, 1970, to June 2, 1971 and then from June 24, 1977, to April 21, 1979. He had also served as Deputy CM and as Leader of the Opposition.
He was in the news during 1970-79 with his work and sacrifice earning him the nickname "People's Leader." He hailed from a poor family of the barber community.
In 1978, he introduced 26 percent job reservation for the backward classes. Although the Jan Sangh and RSS had strongly opposed this move at that period, today the BJP, JDU, and RJD, all use his name to woo the extremely backward vote bank. Jan Suraj Party's Prashant Kishore had also followed the same path but was defeated.
Also Read