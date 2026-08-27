Karnataka Sets Up Five-Minister Panel To Address Student Issues, Recommend Education Reforms
The Official Memorandum constituting the panel was issued on August 21 and the committee has been directed to submit its report within one month.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the challenges faced by students and recommend reforms covering examinations, recruitment, fees, educational infrastructure, employment, mental health and equitable access to education.
The committee will be chaired by U T Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf. Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy; Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge; Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil; and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will be its members.
The Official Memorandum constituting the panel was issued following a Cabinet decision on August 21. The committee has been directed to submit its report within one month.
On examinations and recruitment, the committee will recommend measures to prevent question-paper leaks and malpractice, improve transparency, fairness and accountability, and establish a fixed, time-bound calendar for state examinations and recruitment.
The panel will also examine fees charged by private educational institutions, regulation of coaching centres and ways to reduce the financial burden on students and their families.
“The committee shall examine the strengthening of infrastructure and improvement in the quality of education in government schools, PU colleges and universities,” the memorandum stated. The exercise will include measures to fill teacher vacancies and ensure adequate laboratories, libraries, hostels and other essential facilities.
The committee will study ways to align curricula with emerging employment opportunities and industry requirements. It will consider expanding skill development, apprenticeships and internships, while strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and industry.
Student mental health will be another key area of focus. The panel will examine counselling and support systems, academic and examination-related stress, and suicide-prevention measures, particularly in coaching hubs, hostels and residential institutions.
It will also recommend measures to strengthen scholarships and financial assistance, expand hostel capacity and promote girls’ education. Special support for students from SC, ST, OBC, minority and first-generation learner communities will also be reviewed.
The government has directed the panel to undertake wider consultations with students, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders across Karnataka. Subject experts may also be engaged as part of the exercise.
The Higher Education Department will serve as the nodal department under Rule 13(5) of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977, and the government circular dated March 15, 2025.
The constitution of the panel comes amid continuing concerns over examination integrity, recruitment delays, rising education costs, gaps in public educational infrastructure, employability and student mental health. Its one-month deadline puts the committee under pressure to translate consultations into concrete, time-bound recommendations for education reform across the state.
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