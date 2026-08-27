ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Sets Up Five-Minister Panel To Address Student Issues, Recommend Education Reforms

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (centre) announcing the constitution of a five-meber cabinet sub commmittee to examine the challenged faced by students. On CM's left is panel chiarman U T Khader. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the challenges faced by students and recommend reforms covering examinations, recruitment, fees, educational infrastructure, employment, mental health and equitable access to education.

The committee will be chaired by U T Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf. Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy; Home, IT and BT and E-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge; Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil; and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will be its members.

The Official Memorandum constituting the panel was issued following a Cabinet decision on August 21. The committee has been directed to submit its report within one month.

On examinations and recruitment, the committee will recommend measures to prevent question-paper leaks and malpractice, improve transparency, fairness and accountability, and establish a fixed, time-bound calendar for state examinations and recruitment.

The panel will also examine fees charged by private educational institutions, regulation of coaching centres and ways to reduce the financial burden on students and their families.

The official memorandum issued on August 21. (ETV Bharat)

“The committee shall examine the strengthening of infrastructure and improvement in the quality of education in government schools, PU colleges and universities,” the memorandum stated. The exercise will include measures to fill teacher vacancies and ensure adequate laboratories, libraries, hostels and other essential facilities.

The committee will study ways to align curricula with emerging employment opportunities and industry requirements. It will consider expanding skill development, apprenticeships and internships, while strengthening cooperation between educational institutions and industry.