ETV Bharat / state

Karni Sena Chief Surrenders In Raipur But Gets Bail; Says December 7 Protest Plan Unchanged

Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat said the organisation will hold protest on December 7 to demand justice and raise issue of arrest of Virendra Tomar.

Karni Sena Chief Surrenders In Raipur But Gets Bail; Says December 7 Protest Plan Unchanged
Karni Sena Chief Surrenders In Raipur But Gets Bail; Says December 7 Protest Plan Unchanged (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raipur: National president of Kshatriya Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat on Wednesday evening surrendered at Maudhapara police station here in connection with a complaint lodged against him by former Old Basti station in-charge Yogesh Kashyap for "criminal intimidation and threatening a public servant". However, after completing necessary formalities, police granted him bail at the station itself.

Soon after his release, Shekhawat told reporters that the Karni Sena will hold the protest rally on December 7, 2025, as planned, which he termed as Kshatriya Swabhiman Nyay Mahapanchayat to seek justice for history-sheeter and moneylender Virendra Tomar, who is now under arrest.

"The way Virendra Tomar was treated is not acceptable to us. We are organising protest rally on December 7 to fight for dignity and for the injustice meted out to Virendra Tomar," he said.

This is a democracy and only the judiciary has the right to decide who is guilty, not the police, Shekhawat added.

Following this, supporters of Shekhawat raised slogans against police at Maudhapara station.

Why Shekhawat Surrendered

Shekhawat said he came to the police station and surrendered in presence of Additional SP, CSP and other officials in connection with a case registered against him. "I came here because I had to surrender in the case that was registered. After I surrendered, I was granted bail and I am now going back," he said.

The FIR mentions criminal intimidation, threatening a public servant and hurting Yogesh Kashyap's honour. After this, Shekhawat again issued a threatening message on X, formerly Twitter, after he learnt about the FIR.

On accused Virendra Tomar, Shekhawat said the charges against him have not yet been proved in court. "A complaint was filed, but the charges are still under trial in court. The day the charges are proven, we will accept the punishment. If police call someone a criminal, that does not make them criminal. Media trials happen; the media does its work. Karni Sena also owes a lot to the media. Until guilt is proven, a person cannot be treated as a criminal," he said.

Police sources said Virendra Tomar was absconding for five months. Several cases were registered against him at different police stations for his alleged involvement in assault, illegal property dealings, Arms Act violations and extortion amounting to several crores of rupees. Acting on a tip-off, police raided several places in Gwalior and arrested him on November 8. Police secured a one-day remand, produced him in court and then obtained a five-day remand.

On November 14, after court proceedings, the court sent Virendra Tomar to 14 days' judicial custody. Meanwhile, Tomar's younger brother Rohit Tomar is still absconding. An intense manhunt has been launched but Raipur Police have got no information on him so far.

Also Read:

Karni Sena Man Slaps Ex-UP Minister Maurya In Rae Bareli Gathering

Jharkhand Karni Sena Leader Shot Dead In Jamshedpur, Supporters Protest

TAGGED:

VIRENDRA TOMAR ARREST CASE
KARNI SENA NATIONAL PRESIDENT
RAJ SHEKHAWAT
CHHATTISGARH NEWS
KARNI SENA PROTEST IN DECEMBER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.