Karni Sena Chief Surrenders In Raipur But Gets Bail; Says December 7 Protest Plan Unchanged

Raipur: National president of Kshatriya Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat on Wednesday evening surrendered at Maudhapara police station here in connection with a complaint lodged against him by former Old Basti station in-charge Yogesh Kashyap for "criminal intimidation and threatening a public servant". However, after completing necessary formalities, police granted him bail at the station itself.

Soon after his release, Shekhawat told reporters that the Karni Sena will hold the protest rally on December 7, 2025, as planned, which he termed as Kshatriya Swabhiman Nyay Mahapanchayat to seek justice for history-sheeter and moneylender Virendra Tomar, who is now under arrest.

"The way Virendra Tomar was treated is not acceptable to us. We are organising protest rally on December 7 to fight for dignity and for the injustice meted out to Virendra Tomar," he said.

This is a democracy and only the judiciary has the right to decide who is guilty, not the police, Shekhawat added.

Following this, supporters of Shekhawat raised slogans against police at Maudhapara station.

Why Shekhawat Surrendered