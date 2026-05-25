Karnataka's ITI Student Converts TVS moped Into EV Vehicle
Converted at a cost of Rs 45,000, the vehicle achieves a range of about 45 kilometers on a four-hour charge.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: An ITI (Industrial Training Institute) student from Karnataka converted a TVS moped into a battery-powered electric vehicle using his ideas and technical knowledge.
Sunil who is currently pursuing ITI in Chikkamagaluru, 200 km west of Bengaluru, has successfully converted his moped into an electric vehicle. Since childhood, he desired to do something different on his own. This desire led him to convert a bike into an electric vehicle.
"I had long dreamed of making such a vehicle. But this dream took shape when I attended a workshop. It took me about three months to build this vehicle this way. My teachers helped me a lot," Sunil told ETV Bharat.
After watching some people from Tamil Nadu convert petrol bikes into electric bikes on YouTube, Sunil took up the challenge and successfully converted his TVS XL m100 moped into an electric bike. "I had seen people from Tamil Nadu making these kinds of vehicles on YouTube. If they can do it, why can't we? I asked myself and started working on it. It took me three months. One month was needed to get the required parts and materials and two months to convert the bike. Here is the result," Sunil says proudly pointing at his bike.
Equipped with a 750-volt motor, a 48-volt 30Ah battery, a 48-volt 10-amp controller, and a 1,000-watt battery system, the vehicle achieves a range of about 45 kilometers on a four-hour charge. "I have spent around Rs 45,000 converting my pertol vehicle into an electric bike," he said.
He brought some necessary parts from Delhi. "My teacher ordered the required materials from Delhi online," he said.
Sunil now rides around in his vehicle and gets thrilled when people approach him curiously to ask about his achievement. "People normally ask me how I converted my bike into an electric vehicle. I explain them step by step, including the effort I put in. When people acknowledge my efforts, I feel happy," he says.
Regarding his future plans, Sunil says he has hundreds of ideas and different projects in mind."I will reveal them soon," he said.
Sunil's achievement has made his villagers proud. "We are happy that our own boy converted a petrol bike into an electric bike entirely on his own. When he roams the village on his bike, people look at him with a gleeful eyes. We are really proud of him," said Nagesh, a villager.
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