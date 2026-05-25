ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's ITI Student Converts TVS moped Into EV Vehicle

Chikkamagaluru: An ITI (Industrial Training Institute) student from Karnataka converted a TVS moped into a battery-powered electric vehicle using his ideas and technical knowledge.

Sunil who is currently pursuing ITI in Chikkamagaluru, 200 km west of Bengaluru, has successfully converted his moped into an electric vehicle. Since childhood, he desired to do something different on his own. This desire led him to convert a bike into an electric vehicle.

"I had long dreamed of making such a vehicle. But this dream took shape when I attended a workshop. It took me about three months to build this vehicle this way. My teachers helped me a lot," Sunil told ETV Bharat.

After watching some people from Tamil Nadu convert petrol bikes into electric bikes on YouTube, Sunil took up the challenge and successfully converted his TVS XL m100 moped into an electric bike. "I had seen people from Tamil Nadu making these kinds of vehicles on YouTube. If they can do it, why can't we? I asked myself and started working on it. It took me three months. One month was needed to get the required parts and materials and two months to convert the bike. Here is the result," Sunil says proudly pointing at his bike.

Equipped with a 750-volt motor, a 48-volt 30Ah battery, a 48-volt 10-amp controller, and a 1,000-watt battery system, the vehicle achieves a range of about 45 kilometers on a four-hour charge. "I have spent around Rs 45,000 converting my pertol vehicle into an electric bike," he said.