Karnataka's Devanagere Police Arrest Members Of 'Band Baja Gang' From MP For Theft At Wedding

Davanagere SP Uma Prashant said, "A case was registered in connection with the theft on November 14 when a wedding reception was on at a private resort. A boy had been dancing at the reception. A woman had put the bag containing the gold ornaments on the floor and was clapping. A short while later, she did not find the bag. The resort was searched, but no clue was found. Then we checked the CCTV and toll gates."

Devanagere police, which had been to Madhya Pradesh as part of investigation into the case, recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 51 lakh from the accused.

Prashant said personnel of Devangere police left for Madhya Pradesh suspecting the Sisodia gang's involvement in the crime. "Our sub-inspector and staff stayed in the state for about 15 days. During probe, the team came to know that the Band Baja gang had committed the theft," the SP said, adding the gang is active in several districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Police personnel at the spot from where the gang's members were arrested (ETV Bharat)

"They recruit minors for theft, so that if arrested they are not punished like adults," the SP said. Prashant said the team of Devanagere police raided a house at a village under Buda police station in Pachori taluk of Madhya Pradesh. "Our personnel went there, raided a house, and recovered 524 grams of gold,” the SP said.

Prashant said the gang's modus operandi involved attending wedding ceremonies of the wealthy. "The members of the gang steal valuables when a guest's attention is diverted. "Sometimes they change their route to mislead the police. They do not immediately go to their houses. They leave the place only after seven or eight hours and do not leave behind any evidence. They do not even use toll gates," the SP said while commending the hard work and dedication of Devanagere police's DSP Basavaraj, Inspector Annaiah and others.