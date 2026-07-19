ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Zipline Accident Victim Undergoes Surgery, Family Alleges Resort Negligence

However, the resort manager said, "The accident did not happen due to the negligence of the staff. It was an accidental incident that occurred due to a technical reason. We are not shirking our responsibility. We will soon go to Vijayapura and personally discuss the problem with the young man's family."

"The irresponsibility of the Sterling River Resort staff and their failure to follow any safety measures is the direct cause of this incident. After the accident, the resort management had promised to bear the entire cost of treatment. However, now they are not responding properly to the treatment costs," said a family member of the victim.

Karwar: The family of a youth injured in a zipline accident at the famous tourist destination of Dandeli, 'Sterling River Resort', in Karnataka’s Karwar district has accused the resort management of not bearing the cost of the victim’s treatment.

The tragedy happened on July 3 when a youth from Vijayapura, Kubera Surapura, fell from a height of 30-40 feet and was seriously injured. Kubera had come to Dandeli's Sterling River Resort with his brother Prashanth.

Kubera was sliding down the zipline when its lock suddenly cut. As a result, he fell straight down from a height of about 30 to 40 feet. The scene of this terrible accident was captured live on the mobile phone of his brother, who was standing below and making a video. The impact of the fall broke the bones in Kubera's hands and legs, and the nerves were also severely damaged.

Kubera was admitted to the government hospital at Dandeli and given primary treatment. After that, he was shifted to a private hospital in Vijayapura. As the condition is currently serious, he has been admitted to the Miraj Hospital in Maharashtra, where surgery has already been performed. It is learnt that the doctors have suggested surgery on the remaining limbs.

On May 25 this year, A 16-year-old boy died after a zipline cable snapped at an amusement facility in Agra, causing him to fall nearly 45 feet down. The incident occurred at a recreational site in the Tajganj area, where Kunal Agrawal had gone with his family for an outing, the police said.

Kunal, son of Firozabad-based bangle trader Pankaj Agrawal, was on the zipline ride when the cable allegedly snapped midway, causing him to fall to the ground from a considerable height, officials said.