Karnataka Woman Declared Dead By Mistake, Loses Pension, Aadhaar And Ration Benefits
Shivagangavva had approached authorities to obtain her mother's death certificate. However, due to an administrative blunder, officials issued her a death certificate. Reports Shivkumar CH
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Haveri: A shocking case of official negligence has emerged from Karnataka's Haveri district, where a woman was mistakenly declared dead by the Shiggaon taluk administration. The woman’s Aadhaar card, ration card, and family pension have been cancelled as a result of the mistake.
The error came to light after the administration issued a death certificate in the name of Shivagangavva Tharri, a resident of Attigeri village, instead of her deceased mother, Shankravva. According to Shivagangavva, she had approached the authorities to obtain her mother's death certificate. However, due to an administrative blunder, officials issued her a death certificate.
The mistake allegedly deprived her of several government benefits. Her Aadhaar card and ration card were cancelled, while the monthly family pension she received following her husband's death was also stopped.
Shivagangavva said she found out about this when she visited a bank to withdraw her husband's pension. Bank officials informed her that no payment could be released because official records showed she was deceased.
She later approached panchayat officials and submitted an application. A week later, the authorities issued a corrected death certificate in her mother's name, but the damage was done.
"My name is Shivagangavva. I applied for my mother's death certificate, but they issued one in my name instead. My son's friend noticed the mistake. When my son questioned the officials, they tore up the incorrect certificate," she said.
She added that despite repeatedly approaching authorities over the past year, her problems weren't resolved. "My husband worked in the Land Survey Department, and after his death I used to receive a pension of Rs 14,000. When I went to the bank, they refused to release the money because I was shown as dead. Every time I visit the panchayat office, they tell me the issue will be resolved today, tomorrow or in 15 days, but nothing happened for a year," she alleged.
She said this error has caused financial hardship to her and her family. "It had become impossible to repay loans or run my household. Creditors kept threatening to lock my house. My Aadhaar card no longer works anywhere because every system shows me as dead. I have travelled to Haveri, Devagiri, Bankapur, Savanur, Hubballi and even Bengaluru for a solution, but no one has helped me," she said.
She added, "We have no rice, no wheat and no money. My son is the only earning member of the family, and several of us depend on his income. Loan recovery agents come to my house for payment," she said.
Shiggaon Tahsildar Yallappa said the administration had already corrected the death certificate. "The death certificate has been rectified. Corrections to the Aadhaar card and ration card have to be made by the respective departments. We were not informed about those issues earlier. I will contact the concerned officials today, gather the correct information and ensure the problem is resolved," he assured.
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