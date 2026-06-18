ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Declared Dead By Mistake, Loses Pension, Aadhaar And Ration Benefits

Haveri: A shocking case of official negligence has emerged from Karnataka's Haveri district, where a woman was mistakenly declared dead by the Shiggaon taluk administration. The woman’s Aadhaar card, ration card, and family pension have been cancelled as a result of the mistake.

The error came to light after the administration issued a death certificate in the name of Shivagangavva Tharri, a resident of Attigeri village, instead of her deceased mother, Shankravva. According to Shivagangavva, she had approached the authorities to obtain her mother's death certificate. However, due to an administrative blunder, officials issued her a death certificate.

The mistake allegedly deprived her of several government benefits. Her Aadhaar card and ration card were cancelled, while the monthly family pension she received following her husband's death was also stopped.

Shivagangavva said she found out about this when she visited a bank to withdraw her husband's pension. Bank officials informed her that no payment could be released because official records showed she was deceased.

She later approached panchayat officials and submitted an application. A week later, the authorities issued a corrected death certificate in her mother's name, but the damage was done.

"My name is Shivagangavva. I applied for my mother's death certificate, but they issued one in my name instead. My son's friend noticed the mistake. When my son questioned the officials, they tore up the incorrect certificate," she said.