Karnataka: Woman Attacked And Killed By Two Dogs That Were Later Captured By Villagers
Villagers say the dogs involved were dumped near the crossroads in the area, earlier that night.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 10:30 PM IST
Davanagere: A tragic incident in Honnur Gollarahatti has left the entire village shaken. Two dogs attacked and killed a housewife named Anita late on Thursday night, creating a deep sense of fear among residents. The villagers eventually managed to catch the dogs, but the loss has reportedly devastated Anita’s three children, who had already lost their father five years ago.
Anita was walking back to Honnur, just off National Highway 48, when the dogs set upon her. They bit her on the elbow, legs, head and chest. The injuries were brutal, and villagers say her head was severely mauled, which enraged the community. Many believe the dogs were abandoned; residents allege that a man from Davanagere brought the animals in an auto around 10 pm and dumped them near the Gollarahatti Cross.
People living nearby heard dogs barking unusually late at night and stepped out to check. They found the injured woman, chased the dogs away, and immediately called the police. An ambulance was arranged, but despite their efforts, Anita succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital.
It’s still unclear who owned them or why they were left there. A search is underway to identify the person responsible. PDO Nagaraj confirmed that villagers managed to restrain the dogs before officials reached the spot. “We will hand them over to the concerned authorities. The woman died because someone irresponsibly left these dogs here,” he said.
The attack has angered the community, which has been complaining about stray and abandoned dogs for some time. Villagers say the route is used daily by schoolchildren, farmers, and even livestock, and fear has now gripped everyone. “These dogs attack sheep, cattle, and now a woman has died. The administration needs to act,” said Suresh, a resident.
Another villager, Jayakumar, added that the attack happened when Anita was walking from Mallashettihalli to Gollarahatti. “She didn’t survive even after being taken to the hospital. Children going to school, people going to their fields, everyone is scared now.”
Eyewitness Mallikarjun recalled that the dogs even tried to attack them when they arrived at the spot. He said his own dog had been barking earlier, but he didn’t suspect anything. It was only when his nephew, who had gone to water the fields, noticed a mobile phone lying on the road that the family realised something was wrong. “When we came out, the dogs turned on us, too. Later, the police confirmed that the woman’s hand had been bitten,” he said.