Karnataka: Woman Attacked And Killed By Two Dogs That Were Later Captured By Villagers

Davanagere: A tragic incident in Honnur Gollarahatti has left the entire village shaken. Two dogs attacked and killed a housewife named Anita late on Thursday night, creating a deep sense of fear among residents. The villagers eventually managed to catch the dogs, but the loss has reportedly devastated Anita’s three children, who had already lost their father five years ago.

Anita was walking back to Honnur, just off National Highway 48, when the dogs set upon her. They bit her on the elbow, legs, head and chest. The injuries were brutal, and villagers say her head was severely mauled, which enraged the community. Many believe the dogs were abandoned; residents allege that a man from Davanagere brought the animals in an auto around 10 pm and dumped them near the Gollarahatti Cross.

People living nearby heard dogs barking unusually late at night and stepped out to check. They found the injured woman, chased the dogs away, and immediately called the police. An ambulance was arranged, but despite their efforts, Anita succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital.

It’s still unclear who owned them or why they were left there. A search is underway to identify the person responsible. PDO Nagaraj confirmed that villagers managed to restrain the dogs before officials reached the spot. “We will hand them over to the concerned authorities. The woman died because someone irresponsibly left these dogs here,” he said.