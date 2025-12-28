ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Woman Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Over 'Demon Possession'

Kalaburagi: A woman from the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Maharashtra’s Solanpur after being beaten with a wooden stick under the belief that she was possessed by a demon.

The incident, which took place in Murum village of Maharashtra, triggered outrage and highlighted the persistence of superstitions even in the modern age of technology.

The deceased, Muktabai (38), a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Aland taluka of Kalaburagi, had been married to Gidappa of Murum village in Maharashtra for ten years. The couple had a five-year-old son. But, lately, her husband and in-laws began accusing her of being possessed by a demon and started subjecting her to repeated physical abuse with a wooden stick.

Muktabai’s mother, Tippavva, said she tried to intervene several times, insisting that her daughter was not possessed and urging them to stop the abuse.