Karnataka Woman Allegedly Killed By In-Laws Over 'Demon Possession'
A woman from Kalaburagi in Karnataka was beaten to death by her in-laws in Maharashtra, who believed she was possessed by a demon.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
Kalaburagi: A woman from the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Maharashtra’s Solanpur after being beaten with a wooden stick under the belief that she was possessed by a demon.
The incident, which took place in Murum village of Maharashtra, triggered outrage and highlighted the persistence of superstitions even in the modern age of technology.
The deceased, Muktabai (38), a resident of Venkateshwar Nagar in Aland taluka of Kalaburagi, had been married to Gidappa of Murum village in Maharashtra for ten years. The couple had a five-year-old son. But, lately, her husband and in-laws began accusing her of being possessed by a demon and started subjecting her to repeated physical abuse with a wooden stick.
Muktabai’s mother, Tippavva, said she tried to intervene several times, insisting that her daughter was not possessed and urging them to stop the abuse.
“My pleas were ignored. The brutal assault on my daughter occurred in front of her young son while her husband was not at home,” Tippavva said. “Muktabai received severe head injuries from the beating. After the attack, she was taken to the Ganganapur Dattatreya Temple for a ritual bath and prayers to rid her of the ‘demon’.”
Tippavva alleged that Muktabai was seriously ill after the attack, and she was immediately taken to the GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi, where she succumbed due to head injuries. A post-mortem examination was also conducted at the GIMS hospital mortuary, she said.
“My sister is not possessed by any demon. Her husband's family members staged a drama and assaulted and murdered her. Therefore, strict action should be taken against them,” Muktabai’s sister, Sridevi, alleged.
Meanwhile, the police in Aland have registered a case and are planning to transfer it to the Murum police station in Maharashtra.
