Karnataka Village Gets Government-Funded Salon After Barbers Refuse Services To Dalits
A salon in Singatalur village in Gadag district has been opened after Hadapada families (barbers) in the village denied haircuts to Dalits over the years
Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has opened a salon in Singatalur village in Gadag district after the local barber shop refused service to customers from Dalit communities. The salon, believed to be the state's first government-funded facility, was set up near the bus stop on government property in the presence of officials from the social welfare department and the gram panchayat.
While the social welfare department has provided the shop made of tin sheets and the equipment required for a salon, the barber was brought from Mundaragi town.
The government was forced to open a salon after Hadapada families (barbers) in the village denied haircuts to Dalits over the years, citing a religious tradition. "Hadapada families are devotees of the village deity Veerabhadreshwara. Every year, the deity visits their houses during a particular time. The barbers claimed that they cannot serve Dalits during that period," according to the officials.
The lone barber shop in the village recently shut down after Dalit youths started insisting on their right to service at the salon. They argued that it was illegal on the part of the barbers to deny service to people from a particular community, while taking the matter to the district administration.
As the matter escalated, the district administration reached out to the villagers and held several rounds of meetings to persuade barbers to open the shop and offer services to all communities. When they did not relent, notices were issued warning of legal action. Even notices fail to deter them. Left with no option, officials decided to open a barber shop, spending Rs 1.2 lakh from the social welfare department and appointing a barber from outside.
Following a request by the administration, Devu Hadapad, state president of Hadapada Annappa Samaja, agreed to send his brother, who is also a barber, to run the shop. After which, the shop was set up. "It is unfortunate that an unhealthy mindset of looking down upon backward communities still exists in society. But we have extended full cooperation to the government to eliminate such practices. This shop is now open for all communities," says Devu Hadapada.
Vishwanath Hosamani, Executive Officer, Mundaragi Taluk Panchayat, said the issue related barber services had existed in the village for the past two years. "Now with the coordinated efforts of all departments concerned, we are able to find an amicable solution to this," he added.
People of the villagers also expressed happiness over the development. "This (development) has instilled a hope in us that the practice of untouchability will be stopped once and for all," says Mariyajja, a villager.
