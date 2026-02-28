ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Village Gets Government-Funded Salon After Barbers Refuse Services To Dalits

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has opened a salon in Singatalur village in Gadag district after the local barber shop refused service to customers from Dalit communities. The salon, believed to be the state's first government-funded facility, was set up near the bus stop on government property in the presence of officials from the social welfare department and the gram panchayat.

While the social welfare department has provided the shop made of tin sheets and the equipment required for a salon, the barber was brought from Mundaragi town.

The government was forced to open a salon after Hadapada families (barbers) in the village denied haircuts to Dalits over the years, citing a religious tradition. "Hadapada families are devotees of the village deity Veerabhadreshwara. Every year, the deity visits their houses during a particular time. The barbers claimed that they cannot serve Dalits during that period," according to the officials.

The lone barber shop in the village recently shut down after Dalit youths started insisting on their right to service at the salon. They argued that it was illegal on the part of the barbers to deny service to people from a particular community, while taking the matter to the district administration.