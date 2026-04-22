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US National Woman Sexaully Assaulted At Homestay In Karnataka's Kodagu, 2 held

The woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.

US National Woman Sexaully Assaulted At Homestay In Karnataka's Kodagu, 2 held
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By PTI

Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kodagu: A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff of a homestay in this district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred a week ago at a home stay in Kutta village in Kodagu, they said.

Police said the staff, a native of Jharkhand, who worked in the hospitality section of the homestay, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The owner of the homestay has also been arrested in connection with the incident for failing to bring to the notice of the police authorities the matter when the woman complained about the alleged sexual assault to him, a senior police officer said. According to police, the woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.

Later, when she approached the homestay owner about the assault, he allegedly attempted to suppress it and disconnected the WiFi services for three days, preventing her from contacting anyone during that period. After regaining access, she allegedly left the premises under the pretext of travelling to Mysuru.

She had approached the US consulate and the police. Based on her complaint, a case of sexual assault was registered, and all due procedures were followed, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more:

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  2. Kashmir University Scientist Suspended After Arrest In Rape Case, Victim Alleges She Was Forced To Terminate Multiple Pregnancies

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KODAGU RAPE INCIDENT
US NATIONAL RAPED IN KARNATAKA

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