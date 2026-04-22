ETV Bharat / state

US National Woman Sexaully Assaulted At Homestay In Karnataka's Kodagu, 2 held

Kodagu: A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted by the staff of a homestay in this district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred a week ago at a home stay in Kutta village in Kodagu, they said.

Police said the staff, a native of Jharkhand, who worked in the hospitality section of the homestay, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The owner of the homestay has also been arrested in connection with the incident for failing to bring to the notice of the police authorities the matter when the woman complained about the alleged sexual assault to him, a senior police officer said. According to police, the woman alleged that her drink was spiked and then sexually assaulted by the staff at the homestay.