ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Urges Centre To Review E20 Programme, Alleges Excess Ethanol In Petrol Samples

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad has urged the Centre to review the E20 programme in consultation with states after state-run inspections and independent tests allegedly found excess ethanol in petrol samples collected from some outlets. He sought to clarify that the state government was not opposed to ethanol blending but objected to over-blending and any compromise with consumer interests.

In a letter dated November 17 to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs presented the findings of statewide inspections and independent laboratory tests and called for a discussion on the issue.

He said the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) subsequently contested the State's findings, alleging that the samples had not been collected as per the prescribed procedure and questioning their density.

The state rejected the allegations, maintaining that authorised officers had collected the samples in accordance with Clause 8 of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005. Counterpart samples were sealed and handed over on the spot, he said.

"The Ethanol Blending Programme cannot come at the cost of the citizens. A transition of this scale needs the whole ecosystem to be ready, including fuel infrastructure and ethanol-compliant vehicles, and that transition takes time," he said.

Arshad said state officials inspected 63 retail outlets across districts in September 2026, covering those operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

Samples were sent through the OMCs' State Level Coordinator to designated laboratories of the three public sector OMCs. Of the 63 samples, reports for only 42 have been received so far, and none specifies the ethanol content, he said.

When the state government sought an explanation, it was told that the Research Octane Number (RON) was the parameter used to determine compliance. However, the OMCs, in their response, acknowledged that IS 17021 mandates measurement of ethanol content in blended petrol, but no such measurement had been carried out, he said.

Arshad said reports on the remaining 21 samples were also awaited, with no reason provided for the delay. Subsequently, the Karnataka government collected fresh samples and sent them to independent laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

"Of the 14 samples tested, 11 were found to contain more than 20 per cent ethanol, with the highest at over 31 per cent," he said.

Arshad further said ethanol content in the samples ranged from 13.5 per cent to 31.2 per cent, indicating significant variations from the prescribed 20 per cent blend. He raised concerns over premium high-speed petrol, sold at nearly Rs 120 to Rs 140 per litre, saying tests had found high ethanol content in these fuel grades as well.