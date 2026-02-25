Bengaluru: Two Housekeeping Staffers Posed As GST Officials To Extort Rs 5 Lakh, Arrested
Two housekeeping workers posing as GST officials extorted Rs 5 lakh from a gutka trader in Bengaluru before being arrested by police.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Banashankari police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials and extorting money from a trader. The accused, Nagaraj and Dadapeer, worked as housekeeping staff on contract at the office of the Principal Commissioner, GST, in Banashankari. Police said the accused used fake identity cards and extorted Rs 5 lakh from a gutkha trader.
Both accused were outsourced housekeeping employees at the GST office. They allegedly prepared fake ID cards to pose as Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) and intelligence officers, and threatened a gutkha trader in Peenya on January 10, forcing him to pay Rs 5 lakh.
Office officials grew suspicious of their activities and conducted a search of the room where the accused were staying on February 17. During the inspection, fake ID cards and copies of search warrants were recovered. GST officials immediately lodged a complaint at the Banashankari Police Station.
Based on the complaint, the police arrested both accused and produced them before a court. They have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.
Bank Theft Attempt Case
In another case, Sheshadripuram police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to commit theft at a bank in the city. The accused has been identified as Hasan Saab.
Police said the accused tried to break into a bank in Sheshadripuram and attempted to steal from an ATM under the Halasuru Gate police limits on Sunday night.
The accused, a native of Dharwad, was living in the Sheshadripuram area. Preliminary investigation suggests he attempted the theft to repay his debts. Police are investigating whether he acted alone or had accomplices, said Central Division DCP Akshay M Hakay.
The accused allegedly broke a window grill on the side of the bank building and entered the premises. He also attempted to cut CCTV wires before being caught.
Also Read: