Bengaluru: Two Housekeeping Staffers Posed As GST Officials To Extort Rs 5 Lakh, Arrested

Bengaluru: Banashankari police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials and extorting money from a trader. The accused, Nagaraj and Dadapeer, worked as housekeeping staff on contract at the office of the Principal Commissioner, GST, in Banashankari. Police said the accused used fake identity cards and extorted Rs 5 lakh from a gutkha trader.

Both accused were outsourced housekeeping employees at the GST office. They allegedly prepared fake ID cards to pose as Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) and intelligence officers, and threatened a gutkha trader in Peenya on January 10, forcing him to pay Rs 5 lakh.

Office officials grew suspicious of their activities and conducted a search of the room where the accused were staying on February 17. During the inspection, fake ID cards and copies of search warrants were recovered. GST officials immediately lodged a complaint at the Banashankari Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested both accused and produced them before a court. They have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

