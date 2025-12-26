Karnataka: Two Childhood Friends And A Horrific Tragedy That Changed Everything
Manasa and Navya were burnt alive in a collision between their sleeper bus and a truck near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Hassan: They shared a childhood of fond memories, did their MTech together and even worked in the same company. But fate had something else in store for Manasa and Navya who were burnt to death in a bus mishap near Hiriyur of Karnataka's Chitradurga district.
Manasa and Navya, like everything else in their lives, had planned a journey together from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru city to Sigandur and Murudeshwara temples. But it was meant to be their last trip together as both of them along with seven others were killed in the horrific collision between their bus and a truck near Hiriyur.
Hailing from Channarayapatna city in Hassan district, 26-year-old Manasa and Navya Manjunath (23), from Ankanahalli in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, studied at Poornachandra Public School till Class X and later completed their BTech from an engineering college in Hassan.
They went on to complete their MTech from an institute in Bengaluru and worked as software engineers in the city. The two had boarded the sleeper bus from Bengaluru on Wednesday night with another friend Milana who was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment. But Manasa and Navya were burnt alive leaving their families devastated.
Manasa and Navya were also slated to be engaged on the same day, January 25. Manasa used to take tuition classes before joining the software company. Her father worked in a bar and used whatever he earned to ensure Manasa received the best of education. Locals said her family is in deep shock and disbelief after the incident.
Navya's uncle Siddalingappa said her niece and Manasa were seated together while Milana was seated in the other row. "While both the friends embraced death together, Milana survived," he said. Siddalingappa said Manasa and Navya were supposed to get married in April.
"They had availed the Christmas to travel together to temples. But it turned out to be their last trip together," said Navya's brother Nagesh. He said his family has not yet informed Navya's mother of her death. "We have told her that Navya is missing since the mishap. She fainted on hearing this," he said.
Navya's father, Manjappa, an agriculturist and hotelier from Ankanahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, struggled to comprehend the loss. He said almost all preparations for her wedding had been completed. Manjappa recalled speaking to his daughter hours before the horrible mishap.
Police said the driver of the private sleeper bus Mohammed Rafiq (35) of Shiggavi, succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday morning. Sadhik, the cleaner of the bus was injured and is undergoing treatment at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI).
Also Read
Karnataka: 9 Dead, 20 Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession