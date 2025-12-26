ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Two Childhood Friends And A Horrific Tragedy That Changed Everything

Hassan: They shared a childhood of fond memories, did their MTech together and even worked in the same company. But fate had something else in store for Manasa and Navya who were burnt to death in a bus mishap near Hiriyur of Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Manasa and Navya, like everything else in their lives, had planned a journey together from the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru city to Sigandur and Murudeshwara temples. But it was meant to be their last trip together as both of them along with seven others were killed in the horrific collision between their bus and a truck near Hiriyur.

Hailing from Channarayapatna city in Hassan district, 26-year-old Manasa and Navya Manjunath (23), from Ankanahalli in KR Pet taluk in Mandya district, studied at Poornachandra Public School till Class X and later completed their BTech from an engineering college in Hassan.

They went on to complete their MTech from an institute in Bengaluru and worked as software engineers in the city. The two had boarded the sleeper bus from Bengaluru on Wednesday night with another friend Milana who was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment. But Manasa and Navya were burnt alive leaving their families devastated.

Manasa and Navya were also slated to be engaged on the same day, January 25. Manasa used to take tuition classes before joining the software company. Her father worked in a bar and used whatever he earned to ensure Manasa received the best of education. Locals said her family is in deep shock and disbelief after the incident.