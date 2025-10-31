ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Two Brothers Killed In Elephant Attack In Chikkamagaluru

Locals protested over the incident in Chikkamagaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Chikkamagaluru: A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning in Kerekatte village of Sringeri taluk, of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, where two brothers, Harish (42) and Umesh (43), lost their lives in an elephant attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the elder brother was attacked while going to bring leaves to his cowshed, and the younger brother succumbed after going a short distance to check on a barking dog.

The incident occurred within the limits of Kudremukh National Park, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Karkala forest division.

Sringeri police and forest officials visited the site to inspect and investigate the attack.

Local residents expressed deep anger and frustration over the recurring elephant attacks in the area, accusing the Forest Department of negligence despite repeated complaints.