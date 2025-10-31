ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Two Brothers Killed In Elephant Attack In Chikkamagaluru

In protest, several locals blocked the Tahsildar’s jeep en route to the site.

Chikkamagaluru
Locals protested over the incident in Chikkamagaluru (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

Chikkamagaluru: A tragic incident unfolded on Friday morning in Kerekatte village of Sringeri taluk, of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, where two brothers, Harish (42) and Umesh (43), lost their lives in an elephant attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the elder brother was attacked while going to bring leaves to his cowshed, and the younger brother succumbed after going a short distance to check on a barking dog.

The incident occurred within the limits of Kudremukh National Park, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Karkala forest division.

Sringeri police and forest officials visited the site to inspect and investigate the attack.

Local residents expressed deep anger and frustration over the recurring elephant attacks in the area, accusing the Forest Department of negligence despite repeated complaints.

In protest, several locals blocked the Tahsildar’s jeep en route to the site and voiced their displeasure against visiting officials, including District Collector Meena Nagaraj and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Amate.

Hundreds gathered on the main road to demonstrate against the continuous threat caused by elephant incursions.

The villagers demanded an immediate visit by the Forest Minister to address the situation, vowing to continue their protests until meaningful action is taken.

"Such incidents have been happening repeatedly in this region, yet the Forest Department has turned a blind eye. Despite our repeated requests, there has been no relief,” a protestor said.

This incident adds to the growing concern about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

