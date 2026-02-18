ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Transport Workers Threaten Statewide Bus Shutdown On February 19 Over Pending Arrears

Bengaluru: Government bus services across Karnataka are likely to be affected on February 19 as transport workers press ahead with their 'Bengaluru Chalo' protest, demanding wage revision and payment of pending arrears.

Employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) are expected to participate in a day-long hunger strike at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The Joint Action Committee of transport workers' unions has given the state government until 4 pm on February 19 to respond to their two key demands, such as payment of 38 months of arrears and implementation of a new wage revision from January 2024. Union leaders have warned that if there is no positive response, services could be completely halted from February 20.

Vijayabhaskar DA of the All Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' Mahamandal said, "We have been raising these issues for over two years. Despite repeated discussions, nothing concrete has come from the government. We are left with no option but to protest."

Statewide Impact Likely

The protest, postponed earlier due to the death of union leader Ananth Subbarao, will now take place from 10 am to 4 pm on February 19. Union leaders claim that nearly 10,000 to 15,000 workers from across the state are expected to gather in Bengaluru.

Rajanikanth, secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), confirmed that the programme will go ahead as planned. "The protest is not cancelled. If the government responds positively, we will announce it publicly. Otherwise, our struggle will continue," he told ETV Bharat, adding that a press briefing will be held at 4 pm on February 19 to outline the next course of action.