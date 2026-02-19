ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Transport Unions Reject Govt's Wage Revision; Strike Planned For February 19

State transport minister Ramalinga Reddy indicated that the government is also ready to begin discussions with labour unions regarding a percentage-based basic pay revision, effective from April 1, 2025. This move was intended to address long-standing demands and prevent the scheduled strike, but union leaders argue the fine print tells a different story.

In a revised press note issued on February 18, the state government announced the release of ₹1,271.92 crore to settle 26 months of salary arrears for employees and officers across KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC. The order, signed following the approval of the Finance Department, outlines two specific tranches: ₹718.93 crore for 14 months of arrears from 2022 to early 2023, and ₹552.99 crore for 12 months of arrears from 2021.

Bengaluru: A major face-off is brewing between the Karnataka government and state transport employees. Despite a late-night move by the government to release substantial funds for salary arrears, transport unions have rejected the proposal and confirmed they will proceed with a massive protest meeting in Bengaluru on February 19.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has voiced strong disagreement with the government's notification. Speaking on the development, AITUC secretary Rajanikanth explained that the proposal leaves a 14-month gap in the 38-month arrears demand. More critically, he pointed out that moving the agreement's implementation date from 2024 to 2025 creates a permanent financial deficit for workers.

"This change in the agreement period will cause a significant permanent loss for employees throughout their lifetime," Rajanikanth told ETV Bharat. He highlighted that those who retired around 2020 are being left with nothing. "If the implementation is further delayed, employees will face losses in their retirement benefits and gratuity. We cannot agree to these terms."

Showdown in Bengaluru: What to Expect

While the government hoped the 26-month payout would pacify the workforce, the unions see it as a unilateral decision that ignores the senior-most staff and future security. The joint committee of transport unions is set to meet on Thursday morning to finalise the next phase of their struggle.

For now, the protest demonstration scheduled for February 19 in Bengaluru remains unchanged. While public bus services are not expected to be fully paralysed immediately, the unions have warned that the struggle will intensify if the government does not revise the agreement dates. A press conference is expected in the evening to announce the date for a potential full-scale strike.