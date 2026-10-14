Karnataka To Seek KSOU PG Admission Deadline Extension; Over 13,000 Students Apply For Fee Assistance
During the initial scrutiny, 12,108 applications were received, and 2,758 students were selected for assistance based on merit, course and category, within the available budget.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will request Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) to extend its postgraduate admission deadline to enable more financially disadvantaged students from minority communities to benefit from its fee assistance scheme, Minister for Minority Affairs U T Khader said on Tuesday.
More than 13,000 applications have been received under the scheme for the 2026-27 academic year, while the government estimates that around ₹30 crore would be required to cover the fees of all eligible applicants.
Addressing a press conference at Azad Bhavan, Khader said the government was committed to ensuring that financial constraints did not prevent minority students from pursuing higher education.
“We will write to the Vice-Chancellor of KSOU, requesting an extension of the postgraduate admission deadline so that more eligible students can benefit from the scheme,” he said.
₹5 Crore for New Admissions
Introduced last year in collaboration with KSOU, the scheme supported 5,328 students during the previous academic year. For 2026-27, the government has allocated ₹15 crore, of which ₹10 crore is earmarked for students continuing their education and ₹5 crore for new admissions.
During the initial scrutiny, 12,108 applications were received, and 2,758 students were selected for assistance based on merit, course and category, within the available budget. A total of 8,086 students are currently benefiting from the scheme.
Additional Funds Under Consideration
Khader said the government would discuss the requirement for additional funds with the Finance Department. He noted that supporting students for three years after admission also creates a continuing financial commitment.
Applications for postgraduate courses, including MA, MSc, MCA and MCom, will be considered under the prescribed eligibility criteria and guidelines.
If KSOU does not extend the admission deadline, the government will explore implementing the scheme during the next admission cycle, expected to begin in January.
Khader said the government would continue to explore ways to support eligible students while adhering to the scheme's financial limits and eligibility conditions.
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