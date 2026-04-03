ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Roll Out e-Vidhan System In 3 Months, Assembly To Go Fully Paperless

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to roll out the long-awaited e-Vidhan system. Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader announced the move and said that the government aims to implement the system within the next three months and hold the upcoming session entirely in a digital format.

The project, which was pending for nearly a decade due to delays, financial concerns and technical indecision, has now reached the implementation stage. Despite being a leader in the IT sector, Karnataka had faced criticism for failing to digitise legislative proceedings, even as several less technologically advanced states adopted similar systems years ago.

The e-Vidhan project is part of a centrally supported initiative launched in 2014 to digitise legislative bodies across India on the lines of Parliament. Under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework, developed with the vision of “One Nation, One Application,” the Centre and states share funding in a 60:40 ratio. However, Karnataka spent years debating whether to adopt the central platform or develop its own customised system, which led to delays.

In 2015, a detailed project report estimated the cost at Rs 60.84 crore, which was later revised to Rs 80.64 crore in 2019. In 2020, the state proposed building its own software with the projected cost to Rs 254 crore.

Now, the state has decided to adopt the Centre’s NeVA platform, which is estimated at around Rs 60–70 crore. Speaker Khader had submitted both proposals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. After reviewing the options, the Chief Minister approved the centrally supported model. Under this arrangement, 60% of the cost will be borne by the Centre, with the state funding the remaining 40%.

Officials from the Assembly Secretariat said preparations are underway to implement the system at both the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. Central teams are expected to conduct site inspections soon, after which final cost estimates will be confirmed. A customised version of the NeVA application has already been developed and will be tailored to Karnataka’s requirements.